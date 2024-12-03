Support the Hampshire NHS community and win a luxury Moroccan escape.

This festive season, Brighterway Charity is offering Hampshire residents the chance to win a dream holiday while supporting NHS patients, staff, and service users. As part of their Christmas markets, Brighterway is raffling a one-week luxury stay at Dar Louisa, a fully-staffed riad in the stunning town of Taroudant, Morocco.

This December, Brighterway Charity invites you to celebrate the season in style at our Christmas markets across Hampshire. While the festive stalls will feature an array of gifts and treats, one truly extraordinary highlight awaits: the chance to win a luxury one-week stay at Dar Louisa, a fully-staffed Riad in the breathtaking town of Taroudant, Morocco.

About the Prize: A Dream Getaway

Imagine a week of indulgence at Dar Louisa, where every detail is crafted for your comfort and relaxation. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Dar Louisa provides the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence. The riad sleeps up to 10 guests, boasts two furnished terraces, a plunge pool, and a charming courtyard. With an expert chef preparing daily meals and attentive staff catering to your every need, this is an unforgettable getaway.

• Space and Comfort: The riad comfortably sleeps 8 (or up to 10 if 4 are children) across 4 elegant en-suite double bedrooms.

• Relaxation: Two furnished terraces, a charming courtyard, and a plunge pool provide perfect spaces to unwind.

• Exceptional Service:

• A chef to cater to all your culinary desires with three meals a day and snacks.

• Daily laundry and cleaning services.

• A dedicated house manager to help you explore Taroudant and arrange bespoke excursions.

Excursion Options

Your trip could include unforgettable experiences (additional costs apply):

• Explore the majestic Atlas Mountains.

• Relax with a poolside lunch at a local hotel.

• Visit a local tannery to experience Moroccan craftsmanship.

• Embark on a camel ride or enjoy a scenic beach day.

What’s Included

• Utilities: Gas, electricity, water, and Wi-Fi.

Two house staff (including Fatima, an exceptional artist chef with an extraordinary attention to presentation) who do all the cooking, catering, shopping, cleaning, laundry and accompany visitors around town and organise excursions.

What’s Not Included

• Flights and airport transfers.

• Food and drink costs.

• Tips for staff.

• Beauty treatments like massages or hammams, available with 24-hour notice.

Cost of excursions outside Taroudant.

For more information about this stunning location, visit www.darlouisa.com.

How to Enter

You can purchase tickets at any of Brighterway’s Christmas markets this season:

• Hythe Hospital: Thursday, 5 December, 10am–4pm

• Winchester Christmas Market: Tuesday, 10 December, 10am–6pm

• Petersfield Community Hospital: Thursday, 12 December, 10am–4pm

• Winchester Christmas Market: Sunday, 15 December, 10am–6pm

• Lymington New Forest Hospital: Wednesday, 18 December, 10am–4pm

• Tatchbury Mount: Thursday, 19 December, 10am–4pm

Or you can enter online. Just make a donation via https://www.justgiving.com/brighterway and add a message that your donation is to take part in our Moroccan luxury holiday prize draw and we’ll add you to the draw.

Tickets are just £2 each or £5 for three, and the winner will be announced on Friday, 31st January.

Why Your Support Matters

Every ticket purchased helps Brighterway Charity enhance the lives of NHS patients, service users, and staff in Hampshire. Your contributions fund projects and initiatives that go beyond the NHS budget, making a real difference in our community.

Celebrate, Support, and Win Big!

Whether you’re browsing our festive stalls or dreaming of a Moroccan escape, every moment at Brighterway’s Christmas markets supports a brighter, healthier future. Don’t miss your chance to win this unforgettable experience while spreading cheer and giving back.

We can’t wait to see you there — and maybe you’ll be the lucky winner of this once-in-a-lifetime holiday!