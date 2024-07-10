Sustainable library revamp for University with the help of eco-removals firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eco-removals firm Traco UK helped the University of Winchester sustainably renovate its library by removing old furniture and shelves - which will be recycled or reused.

The Portsmouth-based clearance and removals company is a social enterprise which recycles or rehomes items, helping organisations clear out their office or industrial spaces in an eco-friendly and socially responsible way.

After clearing out the University library, the Traco team also fitted the new furniture, meaning only ne truck needed to be used and they could make the job as efficient as possible.

A University of Winchester spokesperson said: “The University of Winchester is in the process of a significant upgrade of a key student resource, the Martial Rose Library. With majority funding from the Office for Students, the building is being upgraded and improved to deliver an energy-efficient, student-focused and accessible space. By creating more condensed roller-racking for bookshelves, space is being made available to create a variety of modern student study and collaboration areas. This includes special areas enhanced by technology.

"With the work being carried out in two phases, clearance of old furniture and contents and installation of new furniture in an organised and timely way is crucial to success. The University is pleased to be working with Traco UK on sustainable and circular economy methods of furniture removal and repurposing.”

Andrew Jamieson, Operations Director at Traco UK, said: “The products we are clearing will be sold on and installed in another office, university or community space. The desks and chairs are likely to find their way to another office.

“Having one company clear the old and fit the new means we are super-efficient with our fuel, and it means there’s one less truck on the road.

“Sustainability is crucial for Traco because it not only ensures the longevity and health of our planet but also reinforces our commitment to responsible business practices, paving the way for innovation, efficiency, and a better future for generations to come."

To find out more about Traco UK, visit: recycledassets.co.uk