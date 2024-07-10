Sustainable library revamp for University with the help of eco-removals firm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Portsmouth-based clearance and removals company is a social enterprise which recycles or rehomes items, helping organisations clear out their office or industrial spaces in an eco-friendly and socially responsible way.
After clearing out the University library, the Traco team also fitted the new furniture, meaning only ne truck needed to be used and they could make the job as efficient as possible.
A University of Winchester spokesperson said: “The University of Winchester is in the process of a significant upgrade of a key student resource, the Martial Rose Library. With majority funding from the Office for Students, the building is being upgraded and improved to deliver an energy-efficient, student-focused and accessible space. By creating more condensed roller-racking for bookshelves, space is being made available to create a variety of modern student study and collaboration areas. This includes special areas enhanced by technology.
"With the work being carried out in two phases, clearance of old furniture and contents and installation of new furniture in an organised and timely way is crucial to success. The University is pleased to be working with Traco UK on sustainable and circular economy methods of furniture removal and repurposing.”
Andrew Jamieson, Operations Director at Traco UK, said: “The products we are clearing will be sold on and installed in another office, university or community space. The desks and chairs are likely to find their way to another office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.