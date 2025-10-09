'Symphonic Stories' - A night of musical adventure with the Havant Symphony Orchestra

The Havant Symphony Orchestra is immensely excited to invite you to a night of 'Symphonic Stories', taking place in the Oaklands School Concert Hall, Waterlooville, on October 18 at 7.30 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the baton of chief conductor James Bowen-Thomas and assistant conductor Ben Qureshi, this enthralling programme exhibits the wonder of orchestral music right here in your local area. Ride along with the 'William Tell Overture', experience the dazzling 'Nielsen Flute Concerto' played by our very own Melanie White before going on a journey to Middle Earth with the suite from 'Lord of the Rings'... Topping it all off with the breathtaking 'Second Symphony' by Jean Sibelius.

The Havant Symphony Orchestra is a vibrant group of local professional and talented amateur players who, under the umbrella of the Havant and District Orchestral Society, are dedicated to providing a diverse range of great music to local audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can purchase tickets for this magical musical event via TicketSource, our website: www.havantorchestras.org, or via telephone 0333 666 3366.

We can't wait to take to the stage and start our Symphonic Storytelling, we look forward to seeing you there.