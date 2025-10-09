'Symphonic Stories' - A night of musical adventure with the Havant Symphony Orchestra
Under the baton of chief conductor James Bowen-Thomas and assistant conductor Ben Qureshi, this enthralling programme exhibits the wonder of orchestral music right here in your local area. Ride along with the 'William Tell Overture', experience the dazzling 'Nielsen Flute Concerto' played by our very own Melanie White before going on a journey to Middle Earth with the suite from 'Lord of the Rings'... Topping it all off with the breathtaking 'Second Symphony' by Jean Sibelius.
The Havant Symphony Orchestra is a vibrant group of local professional and talented amateur players who, under the umbrella of the Havant and District Orchestral Society, are dedicated to providing a diverse range of great music to local audiences.
You can purchase tickets for this magical musical event via TicketSource, our website: www.havantorchestras.org, or via telephone 0333 666 3366.
We can't wait to take to the stage and start our Symphonic Storytelling, we look forward to seeing you there.