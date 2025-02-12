T Level courses lead to ‘life-changing’ opportunities for Hampshire students

Hampshire students are being given the opportunity to secure paid employment alongside their work placements thanks to a successful partnership between Specsavers and Fareham College.

The placements form part of T Level courses offered by the college and give students the chance to test out a career in technology while studying locally, in a move which has been described as ‘life-changing’.

Specsavers first partnered with Fareham College in 2023 to offer technology T Level placements to their first year Digital Support Service students.

The move came in a bid to support the development of local tech talent by creating opportunities for those just starting their careers by offering work placements, leading to great job opportunities.

The business has now taken on a second cohort of students after offering employment to the first group during the holidays and weekends. It’s now building on this success by offering T Level placements in other parts of the organisation.

T Levels are an alternative to A levels, apprenticeships and other post-GCSE education. Equivalent to 3 A Levels, they focus on vocational skills and are designed to help support students into skilled employment, apprenticeships or further study.

Each T Level course includes an in-depth industry placement – like those offered at Specsavers – which lasts at least 45 days and reflects 20% of course time. Students spend the other 80% of their time at college, learning vital employment skills, something which has made a big impact on the team at the Specsavers support office in Fareham and on the students themselves.

Josh, part of the first cohort of T Level students to do their work placement at Specsavers, says: "T Levels are life changing. They've helped me build confidence and employability insanely fast. On top of this, also being able to see how the academic portion of the course has real industry applications has helped me enjoy and grow passion for both the college and work placement sides alike."

Georgie Tapley, Early Years Career Manager at Specsavers, says: "We're so proud to be supporting the development of local technology talent having created this opportunity for those just starting their careers. The positive feedback from students' engagement surveys shows we've created an environment where they feel proud to belong, supporting our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace."

Greg Kitchin, Curriculum Director at Fareham College, says: "Our partnership with Specsavers has enhanced the educational experience of our learners. It’s massive for our students to be working for a brand with international recognition – it makes them feel valued and that they’re part of something bigger. Not only has it given them skills, it’s boosted their confidence and broadened their awareness of careers within technology locally."

Neal Silverstein, Head of Technology Customer Services at Specsavers, says: "The students are giving us a different generational perspective, helping us to take our business forward. I’ve immense pride in seeing how they’ve developed as individuals, colleagues, and students, and I’m really pleased we embraced the partnership and continue to commit to supporting local tech talent."

To find out more about T Levels, visit www.tlevels.gov.uk. To find out more about studying at Fareham College, visit https://shcg.ac.uk/.