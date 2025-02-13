Take a nostalgic trip as one of the first passengers on board the newly-restored locomotive Canadian Pacific

Steam enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a thrilling experience as The Watercress Line invites the public on board its newly restored SR Merchant Navy class locomotive, No. 35005 Canadian Pacific.

After years of meticulous restoration, this powerful steam giant is set to make a triumphant return to the rails next month, offering exclusive rides and an unforgettable journey through time.

This iconic steam engine was built in 1941 by a team, including many women, working for Southern Railway at the Eastleigh Locomotive Works. It has been brought back to its former glory through the dedicated efforts of The Watercress Line’s expert staff and volunteers and the generous support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Steam train fans are invited to enjoy the glamour of the 1950s golden era of travel from March 20 to 23 - a unique opportunity to be among the first passengers experiencing nostalgic rides on The Watercress Line hauled by Canadian Pacific.

The restoration of Canadian Pacific has been a monumental 14-year project, driven by The Watercress Line’s skilled volunteers, who spent more than 10,000 hours on the renovation of the Bulleid Merchant Navy Class locomotive and two Bulleid carriages, 4211 and 1456.

Volunteer Lucas Bell paints the Canadian Pacific nameplate

It now takes its place in the Railway 200 campaign https://railway200.co.uk/ celebrating 200 years of railway travel in the UK. Designed for Southern Railway by Chief Mechanical Engineer Oliver Bulleid, 35005 Canadian Pacific featured an innovative design with a mixed traffic designation, providing a wartime service on the South Coast route. It was named after the shipping line providing vital supplies to isolated Britain in the darkest days of the 2nd World War.

After the war, it hauled the luxury boat trains of the mid-20th century, such as the Bournemouth Belle, Royal Wessex, and Atlantic Coast Express. The Watercress Line began restoration work in 2011 at the Eastleigh Works, using 10,000 hours of volunteer time and creating six apprenticeships to restore the locomotive to its former glory.

The recently completed restoration work saw a complete overhaul, including the reconstruction of the boiler, frame repairs, and the meticulous restoration of intricate mechanical components. Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “This fantastic restoration of the historic locomotive Canadian Pacific is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and the unwavering support of our partners.

“Canadian Pacific is not just a locomotive; she represents the rich heritage of British engineering and the enduring spirit of our railway community. “Over the past decade, the commitment from our volunteers has been nothing short of extraordinary. This project not only breathes new life into a historic locomotive but also helps us inspire future generations to appreciate and preserve our railway heritage.”

Volunteer Brian Carter works on the Canadian Pacific’s boiler

Canadian Pacific restoration team volunteer Steve Wilson said: “Both my parents worked at the Eastleigh Works - my father was a blacksmith before the war and was later taken as a POW on the Burma Railway. My mother worked as a machinist on the capstan lathe during the war. It is wonderful to think that she may well have made studs that are still in Canadian Pacific's frames today. “In the early 1950s, around five years of age, I was taken to the Eastleigh Works open days, and that was it – hooked! So being able to go back there and work on Canadian Pacific in the same place as they worked, was really nice. “Seeing the locomotive return to steam is a dream come true for all of us who have been part of this journey.

It’s a true labour of love, and I can’t wait for the public to experience the magic of Canadian Pacific once again.” Volunteer Brian Carter added: “Working on Canadian Pacific has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “It has been a great team effort working on this project over the years. I have been part of the restoration project since 2015 and have thoroughly enjoyed bringing this fantastic locomotive back to life.” The project has been made possible through significant funding of £1,254,400 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The Canadian Pacific is a locomotive which tells an incredible story of our industrial past, from its wartime build through to its commercial service pulling luxury boat trains. It has now been meticulously restored over 10 years by dedicated volunteers and will be operated by The Watercress Line, preserving and sharing this unique heritage with everyone, now and in the future.

“This year marks 200 years of railway passenger travel, so it is great to announce this new lease of life for the Canadian Pacific in this anniversary year. Since 1994, we have invested over £105 million raised by National Lottery players into railway heritage, ensuring it is valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.” For more information and to book tickets for the heritage train rides, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/canadian-pacific-launch