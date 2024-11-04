Take on the Gosport Half Marathon: A new challenge for Brighterway Runners

Were you ready to take on the Great South Run 2024, only to have your hopes dashed by its cancellation due to bad weather? Don’t let all that training and hard work go to waste!

Brighterway charity, in partnership with the Gosport Road Runners Club, invites all our dedicated runners to join the Gosport Half Marathon

This is the perfect opportunity to put your endurance to the test, showcase your fitness, and finish the challenge you’ve been working towards. Not only will you be able to fulfil your running goal, but you’ll also continue your fundraising efforts for Brighterway, supporting mental health, well-being, staff and patient care in Hampshire.

The Gosport Road Runners Club has been a long-term supporter of Brighterway, and their flagship event—the Gosport Half Marathon—is one of the most anticipated local races, featuring a scenic course through Gosport. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or were just beginning to build up your stamina for the Great South Run, this is a fantastic race to participate in and show your commitment.

Volunteer with BrighterwayNot a runner? You can still support Brighterway by volunteering your time to help make the event a success! We need enthusiastic volunteers for a range of tasks, including distributing race numbers and marshalling along the course. This is your chance to get involved in a local event that brings the community together while contributing to a great cause.

Get Ready for 2025Mark your calendars for the Great South Run 2025 on Sunday, 19th October 2025. With your hard work and training already started, you’ll be well-prepared to conquer next year’s race and make a lasting impact for Brighterway. Email [email protected] to secure your place now.

Join Us!Ready to take part in the Gosport Half Marathon or volunteer? Visit Gosport Half Marathon for event details, or email us at [email protected] to register your interest.

Let’s keep the momentum going and continue making a difference together!

Learn more about Brighterway and how your efforts support local healthcare at Brighterway Charity.