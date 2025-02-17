'Tales from beneath the Waves' new book written by children for children launched at The Pirate Ship

Thursday, February 13 was a very special evening at The Literacy Hubs’ Pompey Pirate Ship: the book launch of "Tales from Beneath the Waves".

It was a celebration of all the incredible work and creativity that oozes out of the new book and local publisher Pigeon Books who are backing the children’s stories.

The Literacy Hubs is a Portsmouth-based charity that provides creative literacy support for local children aged 8-12 years old, from four Portsmouth schools and the book is one project that showcases the children’s literacy abilities.

To make the book even more special the illustrations are provided by the wonderfully talented artist Anita Mangan, also the Charity’s Patron.

Child authors reading their story at the book launch with Senior Teacher Jennifer supporting

Five of the published child authors and the whole Crew of The Literacy Hubs, were joined by members of the community, funders and supporters, and even some Pirates and Sailors themselves.

Five of the Pirates and Sailors performed readings of their stories with such bravery and passion, and everyone in the room was incredibly proud of them all.

The evening was a memorable experience for the children and their families especially. The stories are adventurous, exciting, funny and thoughtful. There was some real talent in the room, and you can enjoy it all in the new book!

Becca Dean, CEO of The Literacy Hubs said: “This is what The Literacy Hubs is all about – giving children the confidence to use their voices, to believe in themselves, and to share their stories with the world. These children become part of an exclusive group of 500 Portsmouth children who have published their stories with our support and through Portsmouth’s Pigeon Press, and we are so excited to see where these stories might take them next.”