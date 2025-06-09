Taylor Wimpey and Wren Contract Kitchens Collaborate to Transform St Francis Animal Welfare's Facilities

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties and Wren Contract Kitchens have joined forces to support St Francis Animal Welfare in Hampshire with a purpose-designed and fully-fitted kitchen.

As part of its commitment to its chosen charity partner for the year, Taylor Wimpey facilitated the initiative, while Wren Contract Kitchens generously donated and installed the new facility. The previous kitchen had become outdated and no longer fit for purpose, making this transformation both timely and essential.

The upgraded kitchen now provides the charity’s team with a safe, functional space to continue their incredible work caring for animals in need.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our partnership with Wren Contract Kitchens for St Francis Animal Welfare. This new kitchen will allow them to continue their incredible work and provide essential care for animals in need.”

Before the refurbishment

Damian Sheridan, Sales Director at Wren Contract Kitchens, said: “We were absolutely delighted to support St Francis Animal Welfare with a purpose-designed and fully-fitted kitchen to replace their previous facility. At Wren, we take great pride in working closely with Taylor Wimpey on a number of residential developments, and it was a privilege to extend that collaboration to support their chosen charity. We wholeheartedly share their philanthropic values and are proud to contribute to causes that make a meaningful difference in the community.”

Charlotte Rogers, Trustee at St Francis Animal Welfare, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey and Wren Contract Kitchens for their generous support in facilitating and fitting a new kitchen at our shelter. This transformation has made a real difference to our team, giving us a practical and easy-to-clean space that supports the daily demands of caring for our animals. It’s a meaningful improvement that helps us carry out our vital work more efficiently and with greater ease”.

St Francis Animal Welfare is a long-established rescue centre dedicated to the care, rehabilitation, and rehoming of unwanted and mistreated animals, playing a vital role in the local community by offering shelter and support for hundreds of animals each year. This initiative underscores Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to celebrating and supporting the invaluable work of local organisations in the areas in which they build.

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy

After the refurbishment

For more information about Wren Contract Kitchens, please visit https://www.wrencontracts.com/

For more information about St Francis Animal Welfare, please visit https://www.stfrancisanimalwelfare.co.uk/