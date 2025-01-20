Taylor Wimpey donates life-saving defibrillator to Moneyfields FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has generously donated a public access defibrillator (PAD) to Moneyfields Football Club in Portsmouth to benefit the club and the community in the local area.

As part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the homebuilder is donating potentially life-saving PAD’s to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

As part of its commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the areas in which it builds, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to local communities when their developments are completed. Now that the Broadleaf Park development in Rownhams is complete, the residents of Portsmouth are the latest to be gifted a PAD.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we’re building. Our partnership with the BHF is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in Portsmouth.”

Moneyfields FC received the PAD from Taylor Wimpey.

Estelle Stephenson, Head of Health Partnerships and Community Resuscitation at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we know that prompt CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of survival in some cases.

"Increasing the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in our communities – alongside more of us learning CPR skills – can play a vital role in these critical moments. That is why we are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available in Portsmouth as part of their wider local campaign. It could help save a life.”

Joe Albertella, Moneyfields Football Club Secretary, said: "Here at Moneyfields Football Club we are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for the generous donation of a defibrillator. With the importance of having a defibrillator, we are delighted to be able to have such a vital piece of equipment available on site if required."

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing.

No specific training is needed and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

For more information on CPR, defibrillators and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, or how you can help BHF create a Nation of Lifesavers, visit www.bhf.org.uk/cpr