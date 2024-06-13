Taylor Wimpey gives boost to charities across the Southern Counties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has donated £2,750 to charities that provide essential cost of living support in the Southern Counties region.

As the cost of living crisis continues to soar, Taylor Wimpey recognises the critical role that local charities play in supporting vulnerable communities. Across the region the housebuilder has supported Worthing Food Bank and Turning Tides in Worthing, Fareham Food Bank in Fareham, Southampton Sunday Lunch Project, Hope For Food in Bournemouth, Didcot Emergency Food Bank in Didcot, West Berks Food Bank in West Berkshire, Newbury Soup Kitchen in Newbury and Stonepillow, Chichester Food Bank and Four Streets Project in Chichester.

Laura Iaschi, Deputy Food Bank Manager at West Berks Food Bank, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for recognising the importance of West Berks Food bank and the role we play to help those in crisis. The donation will help us provide eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables to every client, ensuring those in need receive a nutritious food parcel.”

Catherine Hill, Head of Development and Quality at Turning Tides, said: “Every penny counts and the generous donation from Taylor Wimpey is a beacon of support for the vital services at Turning Tides. This gift aids our mission to provide outreach to rough sleepers, support safe residential projects, provide wellbeing and mental health support, and invest in the increasing need for ‘move-on’ housing. It’s more than a donation; it’s a lifeline that helps us turn the tide of homelessness into a journey toward hope and independence for our clients.”

Janine Glanville, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties (left), and Joanne Kondebeka, Chichester Foodbank

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “As the cost of living crisis continues, it can be a difficult time for many, so charities such as these are essential for ensuring local families and individuals have the support they need. We are delighted to be able to donate towards these causes to provide essential items to those in need during this difficult time.”