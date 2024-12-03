Taylor Wimpey Gives Boost to Local Scout Groups

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has made a donation to two scout groups local to its Bramley Park development in Warsash. The Fareham District Scout Band and the 1st Warsash Sea Scout Group each received £250 as part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community surrounding its developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Wimpey’s £250 towards the 1st Warsash Sea Scout Group went to new equipment so that the cubs and scouts in the area can continue enjoying fun water activities during the summer.

Melissa Johnson, Scout Group Leader at 1st Warsash Sea Scouts, said: “All of the children, leaders and parents at 1st Warsash Sea Scouts would like to say a very big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation of £250 towards the purchase of our new paddle-board. We cannot wait to start using it for new adventures in 2025!”

The Fareham District Scout Band is a traditional marching band which is available to hire in the community and also leads local celebrations for national events, such as Remembrance Day.