Taylor Wimpey takes to the skies and raises £5,600 for Maggie’s Southampton

In a remarkable display of bravery and community spirit, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties took to the skies on Saturday 29th June and performed a skydive from 15,000 feet at Old Sarum Airfield. The team successfully raised £5,600 for Maggie’s Southampton, a charity that provides crucial support to those affected by cancer.

The brave team included Aaron Wright, Peter Park, Chloe Oram, Clive Lee-Jones, Donna Abbott, Abigail Vowles, Reece Sheppard, Elliot Drew, Kat Skaife and Sharon Robinson. As part of its ongoing efforts to raise money for such a deserving charity, the housebuilder hopes to inspire others to support Maggie’s, ensuring that the charity can continue its invaluable work for those battling cancer and their families.

Maggie’s offers a warm and welcoming place for providing practical, emotional and social support to individuals and families affected by cancer. To continue running and developing its unique programme of support provided by qualified professionals and growing its national network of centres, the charity relies on voluntary donations. The Southampton centre is based at the University Hospital Southampton and covers those affected by cancer across the South coast.

Will Ham, Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Southampton, said: “Maggie’s Southampton is very grateful to Aaron and her team for their brave fundraising efforts. The money raised from this Skydive and other fundraising initiatives enables Maggie’s to be there for people when cancer turns life upside down. A big thank you to all involved.”

Aaron Wright, Senior Planning Manager and Chair of the Charity Committee at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “For us, supporting Maggie’s Southampton has been a true pleasure and also personal for some of us. At one point or another, cancer touches all our lives, making Maggie’s invaluable. We are incredibly proud to support Maggie’s and we hope that others can join our other fundraising events we have planned throughout the rest of this year.”

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has set a fundraising goal of £25,000 for the year and has already taken part in Burns Night Fire Walk event and a Chamber of Commerce ‘Connect Dinner’ to raise money and awareness for the cause.

