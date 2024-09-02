Taylor Wimpey to host events across its developments in the Southern Counties

By Jess Clayton-Berry
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
Taylor Wimpey is set to host a series of events across its developments in the Southern Counties this month to help buyers find their dream home and make the move as affordable as possible, whatever the circumstances.

The events are designed to highlight the many schemes and incentives that Taylor Wimpey can offer and Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help them to find their dream home and make the move more affordable.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into. ”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on various weekends coming up, including:

*Spin the Wheel prizes are only redeemable when reserving a home at the event weekend

