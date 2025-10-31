Team effort: Portsmouth Hospitals Charity’s biggest team yet raise thousands for local hospital at this year’s Great South Run

A team of around 100 determined runners laced up their trainers this October to take part in the Great South Run, raising funds for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

Each step that was taken along the 10-mile route helps to support patients and families cared for by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, with runners choosing to fundraise for the ward or department closest to their hearts.

From grateful patients to dedicated staff members and families touched by care at the hospital, this year’s charity team ran for a wide range of causes — from children’s wards and cancer services to neonatal intensive care and elderly care units. Every donation raised helps to enhance patient care, support staff welfare, and.

Head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Kate Sandys said:

Members of Team Portsmouth Hospitals Charity at the Great South Run 2025

"Thank you to everyone who ran for us this year — our biggest team yet, with both returning runners from 2024 and new faces joining for 2025! It’s inspiring to see such kindness and dedication. Thanks to your support, we can continue to enhance patient care and staff wellbeing across Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. We’re so grateful to you, your friends, and families for making such a meaningful difference."

Among this year’s participants was Dan, who raised a fantastic £1,190 for the NICU department at QA Hospital, after unfortunate and rare circumstances led to his daughter being born incredibly prematurely and having to be cared for by the NICU department.

"If it were not for the NICU, my daughter would not be here today. I will forever be grateful for not only saving my daughter’s life, but also the care and compassion shown throughout our long stay in the NICU. The NICU gave my daughter a chance of life and for that we will forever be in their debt.”

Unfortunately, last year's Great South Run event was called off due to extreme weather. However, last year’s team raised an outstanding £35,994, with a further £10,094 being raised this year so far, a total of £46,088 raised by Team Portsmouth Hospitals Charity so far!

For more information on supporting Portsmouth Hospitals Charity or to sign up for future events, please visit https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/our-charity