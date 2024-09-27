Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes launches Greenhouse Sports’ CocoSpeed Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British sprint record holder Zharnel Hughes has teamed up with Vita Coco and Greenhouse Sports to launch The CocoSpeed Programme.

At Brunel University’s Indoor Athletics Centre, more than 50 schoolchildren from Greenhouse Sports’ programmes were put through a sprinting masterclass by 2024 Olympic medallist and Britain’s fastest man Zharnel Hughes, to launch the initiative.

Inspired by the Hughes’ personal journey into sport, The CocoSpeed Programme is a personalised sprint training plan designed for young people by the British sprinter and Greenhouse Sports coaches, and will be integrated into the existing delivery of Greenhouse Sports’ successful basketball programme.

Youth development charity Greenhouse Sports places coaches in schools, offering free sports coaching and mentorship to children, particularly targeted at those from disadvantaged communities.

Zharnel Hughes and Greenhouse students

Zharnel Hughes, Vita Coco ambassador commented:

“To be here today to kickstart and launch The CocoSpeed Programme was an incredible honour and experience. Speaking with and coaching the young people here at Brunel brought back so many memories for when I started out with limited resources, facilities and coaches or mentors to help guide me from an early age.

“My coach has been with me since the start of my career and I enjoyed passing on some of the skills and techniques that I learnt back then to the young people here today. I look forward to returning to the UK and meeting with today’s attendees to check-in on their progress.”

Tim Rees MD at Vita Coco added:

“The CocoSpeed Academy consists of a sprint programme designed by Zharnel which will be implemented by Greenhouse coaches to enhance fitness and agility. At Vita Coco we are passionate about supporting our communities with the tools they need to lead healthier lives. Sprinting, a simple yet powerful exercise, is something today’s attendees can practice anytime, anywhere. This programme is about more than improving speed; it’s about encouraging a healthy lifestyle, building resilience, and inspiring young people to believe in their potential, regardless of their starting point.”

Don Barrell, CEO of Greenhouse Sports added:

“At Greenhouse Sports, our charity sees the power of sport every day - and when combined with our coaches’ transformational mentoring, it changes lives. Today’s event, launching the CocoSpeed programme, reflects our shared belief and commitment to creating opportunities for young people through the power of sport and mentorship.

“What makes this programme particularly special is that it’s designed by Zharnel Hughes specifically for our young people, many of whom come from disadvantaged communities. His journey of overcoming challenges to become Britain’s fastest man is incredibly inspiring and shows them that, with the right support, they too can achieve their dreams.”

The programme will now be integrated into Greenhouse Sports’ existing basketball training sessions to improve fitness and agility on the court. Sprinting is a simple, yet powerful, exercise that young people can practice independently. This programme goes beyond speed; it builds resilience, promotes a healthy lifestyle, and inspires young people to believe in their potential.

The school children that attended the coaching session were from the following secondary schools:

Bacon’s College, SE16 6AT

Norwood School, SE19 3NY

Westminster Academy, W2 5EZ

Elmgreen School, SE27 9BZ

Tudor Grange Samworth Academy, LE2 6UA