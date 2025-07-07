Team supporting homeless hospital patients shortlisted for two Nursing Times Awards

The Multi-Agency Safeguarding and Support Team (MASST), who have supported more than 100 patients experiencing homelessness or rough sleeping, through the Emergency Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, have been shortlisted for two Nursing Times Awards.

Since being established in 2023, the team have worked to ensure staff have a checklist in place for supporting patients who are homeless or rough sleeping. Through their efforts they have been able to improve communication and information sharing between teams and organisations to ultimately improve patient care.

The support that MASST provides started as a pilot project in the Emergency Department and over the past two years has now expanded across the hospital, to support inpatients on wards, making discharge planning safer and more compassionate.

Mirna Scrivens, Clinical Lead for Integrated Discharge Services said: “We are very proud that MASST has been rolled out across the hospital. It is making a huge difference to how we support patients at the point of discharge.

“Without MASST many of these patients would struggle to access the services they need once they have left hospital.”

Kerry Gilbert, Emergency Department Matron added: “MASST was launched nearly three years ago, following a Safeguarding Adult Review. The team brings together staff from across the hospital with local councils, housing services and charities, including the QA Hospital League of Friends.

“By working closely with community partners, we continue to raise awareness, reduce stigma and provide tailored support for our patients.”

Through education and training, MASST also supports emergency and urgent care staff to understand the complexities that these patients may experience. Past patients now contribute to this training as lived experience speakers, sharing their experiences of homelessness, rough sleeping, and alcohol dependency.

The project has been shortlisted for two Nursing Times Awards, Critical and Emergency Care Nursing and Team of the Year. The ceremony will take place in London in October where the winners will be announced.