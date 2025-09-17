TEDxGosport launches its inaugural event with new venue, and inspiring speakers
Tickets are selling fast – grab yours now at: www.tedxgosport.co.uk/about
Meet the Speakers Who Will Inspire, Challenge, and Connect
The first TEDxGosport will feature a diverse line-up of speakers sharing powerful ideas across society, philosophy, mental health, community, and resilience. Attendees can look forward to talks on:
- The hidden story behind why we buy
- We need more heroes
- Philosophy: Think your way to a better life
- Speak, Share, Support
- People like you can: changing the poverty narrative
- Reconnecting Community, One Pawprint at a Time
- The running community helping the local community
- Very seen and never heard
- What if the mirror isn’t the problem?
- No Exclusions, No Limits
- Why have you got carrots stuck up your nose?
- Death. Why we need to talk about it.
- Drawn to Life: Why Making a Mess Might Save Us
- AI can’t kill dreamland
Full details of the speakers and their stories can be found at: www.tedxgosport.co.uk/speakers
Be Part of Something New
As the first TEDxGosport, this event is a unique opportunity to join a community passionate about ideas, conversation, and change. With limited tickets available, now is the perfect time to secure your place for a day of inspiration and discovery.
