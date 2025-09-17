TEDxGosport launches its inaugural event with new venue, and inspiring speakers

TEDxGosport is set to make its inaugural debut, bringing the spirit of TEDx to the local community. Taking audience feedback to heart – “you said, we heard” – tickets are now even more affordable at just £45 per person. The first-ever TEDxGosport will be held at GoSport Activity Centre Brodrick Hall, Alverstoke, providing a vibrant space for attendees to experience ideas worth spreading.

Tickets are selling fast – grab yours now at: www.tedxgosport.co.uk/about

Meet the Speakers Who Will Inspire, Challenge, and Connect

The first TEDxGosport will feature a diverse line-up of speakers sharing powerful ideas across society, philosophy, mental health, community, and resilience. Attendees can look forward to talks on:

  • The hidden story behind why we buy
  • We need more heroes
  • Philosophy: Think your way to a better life
  • Speak, Share, Support
  • People like you can: changing the poverty narrative
  • Reconnecting Community, One Pawprint at a Time
  • The running community helping the local community
  • Very seen and never heard
  • What if the mirror isn’t the problem?
  • No Exclusions, No Limits
  • Why have you got carrots stuck up your nose?
  • Death. Why we need to talk about it.
  • Drawn to Life: Why Making a Mess Might Save Us
  • AI can’t kill dreamland

Full details of the speakers and their stories can be found at: www.tedxgosport.co.uk/speakers

Be Part of Something New

As the first TEDxGosport, this event is a unique opportunity to join a community passionate about ideas, conversation, and change. With limited tickets available, now is the perfect time to secure your place for a day of inspiration and discovery.

Book your ticket today: www.tedxgosport.co.uk/about

