Tesco customer selects Whiteley Primary School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant

Grant of £5,000 will help pupils at Whiteley Primary School.

Whiteley Primary School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at Whiteley Superstore were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Lesley Pennington, headteacher at Whiteley Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant.

“It will make such a difference to our children’s experience at Whiteley Primary School. The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this grant to help our children get as good a start in life as we can give them.”

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Store manager Robert Milner said: “We are delighted to see Whiteley Primary School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw.

“The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their vote between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw, and congratulations to Whiteley Primary School for winning this one off £5,000 grant.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco added: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”