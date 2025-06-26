Tesco thanks Armed Forces with free breakfasts

Members of the Armed Forces will be able to get a free hot breakfast at Tesco cafés and coffee shops in Portsmouth to mark the Armed Forces Day celebration this weekend.

As a thank you for their service, on Sunday 29 June, serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans can choose from The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast or Sausage Bap to enjoy for free when they present their MOD90 or Veterans ID card at either The Café or The Coffee Shop

To find the nearest Tesco café, go online at https://www.tesco.com/zones/tesco-cafe

Ashwin Prasad, Group Chief Product Officer at Tesco and Exec Sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: “As the largest private employer of Armed Forces veterans in the UK, we feel a close affinity with Armed Forces personnel. Everyone loves a free breakfast and it’s a nice way of thanking them for their service.”

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We take great pride in our connection with the Armed Forces. We’ve received the Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now – in 2016 and 2020 – and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014.”

For more information on Armed Forces Day go to https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/