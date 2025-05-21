The Avenue Lawn Tennis Squash & Fitness Club supports The Rowan's Hospice with £1500 fundraiser in memory of club member

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, the Avenue Lawn Tennis, Squash & Fitness Club held a tennis tournament in aid of The Rowan’s Hospice and in memory of a much-loved member, Emsworth resident Mary Knight, who passed away on January 1.

Mary was an active member, playing regularly until just four weeks before she died and when friends told her they would hold a tournament in her memory, she gave specific instructions to Head Coach, Ashley Neaves, also known as “The Tennis Mentor”, how she wanted it to be organised.

Mary instructed that everyone must wear a flower, and she asked if the game could incorporate Snakes & Ladders so that anyone could have a chance to win. Little did she know that she was inventing a new way to play tennis!

Ashley, former National Coach of the Year, used his ingenuity to fulfil Mary’s wishes, though just a few minutes before the 40 participants were due to start playing on the Avenue’s 10 wonderful Wimbledon-rated grass courts, the heavens opened and a short shower rendered them unplayable.

Undeterred, Ashley quickly freed up 4 clay courts, moving lessons on to astroturf courts, and the 40 adults became children again playing kids games for two hours. Much fun was had by all and Mary’s daughters and grandchildren chipped in to assist moving numbered stones up ladders and down snakes on a large outdoor board.

A raffle was held and players and supporters tucked into an array of home-made cakes. The day reflected Mary’s warm, loving character and there was a celebratory atmosphere at the Club. Her family was overwhelmed and agreed it was a unique, fitting way to remember their wife, mother and grandmother.

Lily from the Rowans Hospice came to receive the proceeds from the day and she was delighted accept the £1586.23 raised.

Members were saddened to learn that due to rising costs, including the recent increase in Employers’ NI contributions, the hospice has had to make cuts, including making some staff redundant, closing the shop and, worse still, some beds.

They must raise £10m per annum to run the hospice and rely heavily on the generosity of the general public and volunteers organising fundraising events.If you would like to support their work, please visit https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk.