The 'bath of crisps' is back as Portsmouth shop asks for your donations

The owner of a Southsea business is taking part in the Great South Run and is asking for a different type of donation – crisps!

Helen Pyper, owner of Tiled in Marmion Road, Southsea, will be taking part in the Great South Run on October 20 and rather than ask for monetary donations, she decided to put the bath in the front of her shop to work.

She explained: “Last year we received fantastic support for our 'bath of crisps,' which helped raise over 1100 packets of crisps for the wonderful charity Sophie's Legacy to use in their snack box scheme. This year we are doing again. I will be running in the Great South Run on the 20th October and rather than ask for money donations we are asking for donations of crisps to fill the bath in our shop window. We would love the support of The News readers to help beat last years target.

“Sophie sadly died of cancer aged 10 in 2021. Sophie loved food and she was often hungry at times when food wasn't available during her hospital visits. In her memory Sophie's parents have created a snack box available in children's wards, which are filled with toiletries and snacks to support both children and families during their hospital stays.

Help to fill a bath of crisps

“They go through hundreds of packets of crisps each week and they rely heavily on donations. By using the bath in our shop window it helps to create awareness and provides a direct impact to a fantastic local charity.

“Please feel free to visit us on Marmion Road, Southsea and add to our 'bath of crisps'! Watch it fill up. We will be collecting donations up until 26th October.”