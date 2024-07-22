The British Craft House nominated at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lee-on-the-Solent entrepreneur has been recognised in a national award.

Susan Bonnar, founder of The British Craft House has been nominated in TikTok’s Creative Entrepreneur of the Year category at the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Established in 2019, The British Craft House began as a small venture in Susan’s home and has grown into a formidable presence in the creative industry.

It now supports hundreds of independent UK artisanal businesses, providing them with a platform to reach a wider audience, while ensuring that traditional craftsmanship techniques thrive in a modern marketplace.

Susan Bonnar, founder of The British Craft House

TBCH has also continued to expand its influence beyond business, engaging in community initiatives and partnering with local and national organisations to promote the value of handmade goods.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards receive thousands of applications each year, with those nominated often playing a critical role in driving economic growth and innovation.

Dubbed the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” by past winner and celebrity entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, the standard of competition is extremely high, with winners frequently going on to achieve national and international success.

Susan hopes nomination at the event will help support TBCH in its mission to reshape how handmade goods and artisanal craftsmanship are valued in the UK.

She said: "It’s an honour to be shortlisted, especially knowing household names such as BrewDog and MyEnergi have previously won at these awards. It also reflects the hard work and unique creativity of our talented artisans and our commitment to the craft community.

"Our vision extends beyond commerce. We aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the dedication and authenticity all craftsmen bring to the creative industry. This recognition helps propel us forward as we hope to continue setting new standards for small businesses while advocating for the British craft industry."

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards ceremony is set to be held at London’s Grosvenor House on November 18 and promises to be a grand occasion celebrating the spirit of UK entrepreneurship.

For more information about The British Craft House, please visit www.thebritishcrafthouse.co.uk.