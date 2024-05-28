The countdown is on as three-times-nominated Matrix IT gears up for Apprenticeship awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just one month to go, the countdown is on for Matrix IT as it prepares for the PETA Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards, held next month.

The Hampshire-based IT Managed Services provider has been nominated in three categories including Best Apprentice Employer (SME), while Marketing Assistant Ellis Batchelor is competing for the IT Apprentice of the Year award and Operations Manager Louise Bushall is vying for the Rising Star Award.

The prestigious ceremony will be held at Portsmouth Guildhall on June 28 and marks a defining moment for both Ellis and Louises’ careers.

Since embarking on their apprenticeships with PETA Learning and joining Matrix IT, both Ellis and Louise have become incredible ambassadors for both organisations. Louise, who started in 2011 as the organisation's first apprentice, has grown to play a crucial role in the implementation of a new management system, quickly adapting and becoming a key figure in the software's integration. Today, she has risen through the ranks to become Operations Manager and now supports the Senior Management Team with their new apprentices.

Ellis from Matrix IT

Louise said: "As a teenager, I knew I wanted to work in IT, so I left school to gain the necessary qualifications and decided to pursue an apprenticeship. After researching, I found PETA Learning and applied for a two-year apprenticeship at Matrix as an Apprentice IT Technician.

"My role has been varied and fulfilling since the start, having been kept busy learning the ropes, shadowing engineers, and assisting the senior management team with sales and operations. As Matrix grew, so did my career, and I soon moved towards operations.

She continued: "Matrix was always there to support me, and after completing my apprenticeship, I was offered a permanent position. As Operations Manager, I am now part of a team supporting operations, procurement, and HR and have been part of an exciting team which has helped Matrix expand even further than we could have hoped for.”

For Ellis, the transition to the IT sector came after an unfulfilling spell in retail. She said: "Before Matrix, I had no clear career path; however, during my time here, I have discovered my passion for Marketing, which is something that I wouldn’t have initially considered, especially within the IT sector.

"From the get-go, the team have given me the opportunity to grow within my role, allowing me to bring new ideas and contribute designs that attract new customers. This has given me the confidence to manage reactive marketing campaigns and keep the marketing workflow running smoothly. It has been a fast paced and rewarding experience with no day the same as the one before.”

Now in its third year, the PETA Apprentice & Employer of the Year Awards, has grown to become PETA's biggest event of the year, bringing together over 200 apprentices and employers for a night of celebrating the “best of the best”.

Louise Gascoigne, Operations Director at Matrix IT, said: " We are delighted that the award nominations recognise the dedication and hard work of not just our organisation, but also of Louise and Ellis, who exemplify the excellence we strive for in our apprenticeship programme.

“Recent statistics show a growing number of apprenticeships starts in England, reflecting a strong interest in this career pathway. However, as employers, it is our responsibility to turn these opportunities into long-lasting careers by equipping trainees with the essential skills, confidence, and support they need to succeed within our company.

“To top off these award nominations, we are also proud to have recently hired our 19th apprentice, furthering our commitment to nurturing future talent through hands-on experience, continuous learning, and the infusion of fresh ideas and enthusiasm into our daily operations. It’s been an exciting year, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store.”