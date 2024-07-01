Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article was written by Iris, Lucy and Sophie from Portsmouth Grammar School as part of the Portsmouth Youth News.

On 6th June 1944, 160,000 troops departed Portsmouth for operation ‘Overlord’- the largest amphibious invasion in military history. 7,000 allied ships landed on the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe. On the bloodstained beaches, over 40,000 allied lives were lost. Even now, their sacrifice is not forgotten, their bravery never doubted. Our school was so appreciative to participate in a day so special and would love to share our experience.

The day began with the Royal Marines playing music. A pair of Dakotas flew over the stands, as Dame Helen Mirren stepped onto the stage with an inspirational speech. There were lively performances and memories of soldiers. Multiple iconic leaders spoke on the stage, showing their respect towards the veterans. D-Day veterans spoke about their experiences, the crowd showing gratitude. The event concluded with a fly past from the Red Arrows and a Typhoon. Rishi Sunak stated that “We can never forget those who sacrificed so much to defend the freedom of the UK and our closest allies.”

We were honoured to be even a small part of this meaningful experience. It was very moving to hear the difficulty that the members of Operation Overlord faced and their painful experiences. Many people in the crowd were emotional as the veterans took the stage. One veteran had his great-granddaughters with him which especially touched me as they were around our age and it is impossible to imagine having a relative who went through so much suffering.

View of the main stage from our seats

I personally, was very proud to honour the veterans and give them the applause that they deserve. Their sacrifice gave us today and the England that we know. It was astonishing to remember something bigger than ourselves, something that depended on the history and future of our world. PGS was honoured to be invited and we thoroughly enjoyed the experience. To all the faithful soldiers that served…