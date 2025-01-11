The fight for weight loss New research shows there is a way to win!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Half of UK adults say they’ve put off even trying to lose weight, with Gen Z most likely to delay  More than one in five UK adults (22%) have delayed losing weight for three years or more  Four in 10 (42%) have thought about losing weight at least once a week without taking action  Now, a new study shows that joining weight loss support group, Slimming World, can quickly restore self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination. Before joining, only 40% of new members believed they could lose weight, but after just one session, this rose to 97%

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn, with two thirds of adults living with overweight or obesity. Studies show children living with obesity are approximately 5 times more likely to become adults living with obesity, and this is the first generation where children will pre-decease their parents because of weight-related problems.

The nation is in a fight for weight loss. Yet, there is a much bigger battle – for self. People who want to lose weight are increasingly feeling lost, desperate and hopeless – their self-confidence and self-belief that anything can help them, worn away.A new survey of more than 2,000 UK adults commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight-loss organisation Slimming World reveals 50% of UK adults say they’ve put off even trying to lose weight, with six in 10 of those aged under 27 (Gen Z) the most likely to delay (63%). More than one in five people (22%) say they’ve delayed losing weight for three years or more, with many saying that has impacted their health and caused them to gain even more weight.

The survey, carried out independently by Censuswide reveals four in 10 (42%) have thought about losing weight at least once a week without taking action, despite around half being unhappy with their size (48%) and saying they know they eat unhealthy food (54%) and almost three-quarters wanting to improve their health (70%).

Jenny Galvin before & after and with Consultant, Mel Knibbs

For many, this lack of hope and desperation for a quick solution could make the allure of the new ‘magic bullet’ weight loss injections even stronger. The costs are high. Painful and expensive weekly injections, with side-effects of diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, vomiting and more. Growing evidence that weight regain is very likely once people stop injecting. For many, lack of appetite removes the pleasure from eating and socialising. And the long-term safety of the regulated drugs is still unknown.Within the already deafening weight loss arena, weight loss injections add even more confusion, contradiction and uncertainty. The personal conviction and self-determination of people living with overweight and obesity depletes further. Renowned Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, says: “Delaying weight loss stems from fear of failure and feeling comfortable with what’s familiar.

Each time we put off change, we chip away at our confidence, creating a cycle where taking action seems harder and harder. Procrastination isn’t just about weight – it reveals our deeper doubts about our ability to transform our lives. One way to make our goals feel more tangible and achievable is by seeking support from people who understand and share the same challenges and aspirations. In pulling on the strength that comes from that kind of togetherness we create something powerful – a supportive accountability network that transforms our personal intentions into collective motivation.”There is good news. There is a way people can win the battle for self, rebuild their hope and optimism, and achieve a healthy, lasting weight loss. In new research, which surveyed more than 7,000 new Slimming World members last January, more than two thirds said that before going to a Slimming World group, they didn’t dare dream they could lose weight and stay slim (69%). More than half of the members surveyed said that they’d had feelings of doubt, uncertainty and a lack of motivation and control for more than a year, and for some people 10 years or more. However, in just one session, almost every new member left filled with self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination. This switch came from learning more about Slimming World’s health-giving eating plan, seeing the success of other members, and experiencing the empowering support to help them overcome their personal barriers. They left feeling: Committed to their weight loss (98%) That they could lose weight and keep it off (96%) Motivated to make changes to their lifestyle in order to lose weight (97%) More confident to manage the things that had previously got in the way of them losing weight (89%)

Jenny Galvin from Drayton, who has lost 7 stones with Slimming World says before joining her local group she thought there was no way out, with conflicting weight loss advice & not knowing where to start, she believed she would never lose weight. Jenny, from Mel Knibbs’ Slimming World group in Purbrook says, ‘I just wish I’d found Slimming World sooner, it literally saved my life and I want to shout about Slimming World from the rooftops. I’ve always tried to lose weight on my own and failed every time. I saw the success other members were achieving in the group and that gave me hope that I could do the same. And the belief my Consultant had in me was like nothing I’d felt before, I now realise that the support, understanding and friendship of others who know what you’re going through – that’s what was so vital for my success.

I feel like I’ve found myself again – and I’m holding on to her for good.’ Jenny is also so welcoming to brand new members, she shares her love for Slimming World and supports them to trust that after that first step into group, they’ll start believing in themselves and their ability to reach their weight loss goals, for good. With over a decade of expertise in neurogastroenterology and cardiovascular pharmacology from leading institutions including the University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham, Dr. Jemma Donovan PhD, Slimming World’s Research Manager, says: “This January, those feelings of doubt, fear and hopelessness could easily lead people to look to weight loss drugs as a silver bullet, however unless they get effective support to make lasting changes to their eating and activity habits, they’re very likely to regain the weight once they stop the medication, and they’re far less likely to experience the sense of personal achievement and the increased self-worth that comes with knowing you’re in control in the long term.“Our research confirms what so many of our members tell us.

About Slimming WorldSlimming World was founded by Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE in Derbyshire in 1969 and has become the UK and Ireland’s leading weight loss organisation with more people choosing to attend a Slimming World group each week than any other weight loss programme. We support hundreds of thousands of people, both in our groups and online, to lose weight and to adopt new habits to stay slim for life.Over the years our founding principles haven’t changed: Our unique programme is based on a powerfully motivating support system called IMAGE (Individual Motivation and Group Experience) Therapy.

Underpinned by a deep understanding of the psychology of overweight people, and incorporating the most effective sustainable behaviour change techniques, IMAGE Therapy is designed to inspire and motivate slimmers to make positive changes and to develop new, healthier habits around food and physical activity. Food Optimising is our healthy eating plan, based on the liberating concept of Free Food.

We encourage our members to fill up on those foods that are naturally lower in energy density (calories per gram) and also highly satisfying while limiting foods that are highest in fat and sugar and are less satisfying, so they lose weight without ever feeling hungry or deprived and without having to weigh, measure or count everything they eat.  Our physical activity support programme, Body Magic helps members to overcome any barriers around exercise. Members choose when to start and they set the pace, finding activities they genuinely enjoy, until regular physical activity becomes an intrinsic part of their daily routine.

