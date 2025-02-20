The George Michael Singers Bring Their 2025 Live Tour to Fareham

Music lovers in Fareham are in for a treat as The George Michael Singers 2025 Live Tour makes its way to Fareham Live on Thursday, 3rd April.

This extraordinary celebration of George Michael’s legendary music promises to be a night to remember, featuring the voices and musicians who worked alongside the icon for over three decades.

Praised by the George Michael Estate, which sent its heartfelt wishes for the tour’s success, the show has been crafted to honour the memory and music of George Michael. Audiences can expect outstanding performances of his most beloved hits, spanning his career from Wham! classics like “I’m Your Man” to iconic solo tracks including “Faith”, “Careless Whisper”, and “Fastlove”.

The Fareham show is set to feature not just the music but also behind-the-scenes stories from Shirley Lewis, Jo Garland, and Jay Henry, who were among George Michael’s closest collaborators.

Shirley Lewis, a celebrated vocalist with a 30-year career alongside George Michael, will grace the stage with her soulful voice. Known for her contributions to hits like “Father Figure” and “Freedom”, Shirley’s career has also seen her work with music legends such as Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Reflecting on the tour, Shirley said:"We're excited to be able to perform George’s beautiful songs again, and although our hearts will forever miss him, working together again definitely keeps George with us."

Jo Garland, who worked with George as a vocalist and songwriter, also brings her unmatched talent and personal connection to the stage. Jo’s voice is featured on albums like “Older” and “Patience”, and she has performed with George on some of his most iconic live shows. Speaking about the inspiration behind the tour, Jo shared:"Whilst Shirley and I were touring last year, we started reminiscing about George and realised very quickly just how many incredible memories we had. From that, a show was born."

Jay Henry, a celebrated session vocalist and vocal coach for The Voice UK, is also part of this stellar line-up. Having performed with George Michael at events like the London 2012 Olympics, Jay shares a special connection with the music icon. He said:"I’m just gonna imagine George sitting in the audience, looking up at us proudly with a smile and saying, ‘Thank you, guys, this is just what I would have wanted.’"

With a live band that includes some of George’s original musicians and musical director Steve Sidwell, the concert promises to be an emotional and uplifting tribute to one of the greatest voices in music history. Fans will also get a chance to hear untold stories from the performers, making this event as personal as it is musical.