The Haven Rest Home sold to expanding operator
The Haven Rest Home, registered for 19 residents, has built an outstanding reputation over more than 40 years. Providing both residential and day care, the home has consistently maintained high occupancy levels and strong referrals. In 2020, the home also became an Approved Training Centre.
Ideally situated in a peaceful yet accessible residential area, the substantial detached property has been carefully maintained throughout, offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation.
With the client looking to retire, Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at RDK, identified the ideal buyer in the existing operator, Sure Healthcare Services Ltd. This transaction marks the second acquisition of a home by Sure Healthcare Services, with the firm purchasing Bayith Rest Home through RDK in June 2023.
Commenting on the transaction, Asif Musa said: “It has been a privilege to support the owners of The Haven Rest Home in achieving a well-deserved retirement after decades of dedicated service. The business has a fantastic reputation and an exceptional track record, and we are confident that it will continue to thrive under its new ownership.”