The Kings Theatre's dazzling concert of Carousel raising vital funds for local causes

On Thursday 5th and Friday 6th June, the curtain will rise on a spectacular celebration of music, community, and cultural heritage as The Kings Theatre presents a concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, raising vital funds for two extraordinary causes: Pride Portsmouth, as it prepares to host UK Pride 2025, and Elevation 1907, the Kings Theatre’s ambitious regeneration project.

This unforgettable presentation of theatrical elegance will take place within the magnificent walls of the historic Kings Theatre, a fitting backdrop for the soaring melodies and heartfelt story of Carousel. With direction by Jack Edwards and musical direction by Andrew Woodford, this special concert performance brings together a full 25-piece orchestra, the Kings’ Resonate Choir, and an exceptional cast of local talent, promising a night of music that will linger long after the final note.

Audiences will be swept away by the timeless score, including beloved classics such as “If I Loved You,”“June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” and the iconic “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” More than just a concert, this is a celebration of community and artistry, delivered with passion and purpose.

The performances serve as a major fundraising initiative, supporting Portsmouth Pride, a proudly inclusive event that will mark a historic milestone in 2025 as it hosts UK Pride for the first time. Funds raised will help ensure that Pride remains free and accessible to all, championing visibility, equality, and love across the city and beyond.

Simultaneously, proceeds will benefit Elevation 1907, The Kings Theatre’s regeneration campaign dedicated to preserving the venue’s architectural splendour while enhancing accessibility and modernising its facilities. The project aims to secure the future of this cherished cultural landmark for generations to come.

Jack Edwards, Creative Director of the Kings Theatre, said:

“This concert is more than just a performance – it’s a celebration of everything the Kings stands for: community, creativity, and legacy. We’re honoured to be supporting Portsmouth Pride at such a pivotal time, while also working to safeguard our beautiful theatre’s future.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience an extraordinary evening where music meets meaning. Whether you’re a lifelong theatre lover or a proud supporter of community causes, this event promises an emotional, elegant, and empowering night at the theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/carousel/

1 . Contributed Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel A Concert THU 05 - FRI 06 JUN, Various Times Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel A Concert THU 05 - FRI 06 JUN, Various Times Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel A Concert THU 05 - FRI 06 JUN, Various Times Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel A Concert THU 05 - FRI 06 JUN, Various Times Photo: Submitted Photo Sales