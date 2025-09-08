The Midcounties Co-operative pays tribute to local colleague for long-standing service

Nicole Jones from Southampton, is being celebrated for her long-standing contribution to The Midcounties Co-operative since it formed 20 years ago, specifically the impact she’s had developing the co-operative’s early years arm to serve children and families in local communities.

The acknowledgement comes as Midcounties marks its own 20th anniversary and looks to showcase the colleagues that have been with them from the very beginning, thanking them for their service and valuable contribution.

Nicole joined Midcounties when the co-operative first formed in 2005. Looking to be part of an organisation that afforded her opportunities for growth and development, Nicole stepped into the role of manager at a nursery in Southampton and has since worked her way up to Head of Operations for Early Years.

Over the last 20 years, Nicole has thrown her energy into helping her team and fellow colleagues progress while also overseeing several significant developments within Your Co-op Childcare’s Little Pioneers nurseries, all focused on supporting, teaching and inspiring the children who attend the nurseries while having a positive impact in the communities they serve.

This includes initiatives aimed at supporting intergenerational interaction which brings older people and nursery-aged children together to benefit both age groups.

Nursery visits to care homes and inviting older people to Little Pioneers nurseries not only supports the language and social development of early years children but also reduces loneliness and isolation for the elderly, helping with cognitive stimulation and mental wellbeing.

Talking about her role at Midcounties over the last 20 years, Nicole said: “I’m really proud of how far I’ve come since I set out as a manager 20 years ago. It’s been such a rewarding journey and, above all, it’s great to be part of something bigger and to work for a co-operative, where I know my hard work is making meaningful changes within local communities and helping us to do good together.

“From small but significant developments like introducing colleague and parent rooms within our nurseries to really prioritise our communities to championing intergenerational interaction and all the benefits that come with this, I’m pleased to be part of a Society that prioritises fairness and always strives to do better for everyone.”

Phil Ponsonby, Chief Executive of The Midcounties Co-operative, said:“For 20 years, our remarkable colleagues and members have been at the heart of everything we do. One of the things I’m especially proud of is the value our colleagues, especially those like Nicole who have been with us since the very beginning, have enabled us to bring to our local communities.

“This anniversary is all about celebrating the good we’ve done together – growing our businesses, championing sustainability, and supporting the communities we serve. We are driven by a desire to create a fairer, more sustainable, and ethical future, as we continue to find new ways to deliver even greater value.

“Our sincere thanks go out to Nicole for all she’s done for Midcounties and the communities she supports – the hard work doesn’t go unnoticed and it’s great to be able to recognise her as we celebrate 20 years of Midcounties.”

The Midcounties Co-operative is celebrating its 20th anniversary this September, marking two decades of growth, innovation and community impact as one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives. Since forming in 2005, Midcounties’ turnover has more than trebled, from £421 million to over £1.5 billion.

To mark the milestone, Midcounties is offering a selection of exclusive deals across its food, travel, phone, and broadband businesses. This includes offers such as 20% off selected Co-op own-label shopping essentials across all stores from now until 6th September and he chance to win two Jet2 Holiday vouchers worth £1,020.