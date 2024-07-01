Despite the low cloud the RAF Aerobatics Display Team, "The Red Arrows" put on another spectacular dispaly over Ryde to celebrate "Armed Forces Day" today.
The Red Arrows fly over Ryde as part of Armed Forces Day
The Red Arrows over Ryde.
