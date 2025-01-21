The Reed Foundation donates £10,000 to The Final Straw Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Reed Foundation has donated £10,000 to The Final Straw Foundation – a charity, based in Emsworth, Hampshire, that undertakes beach cleans across the south coast and works to maintain ocean health.

The Reed Foundation, part of the Reed Group, is donating £10,000 every week for a year to support 52 different charities, chosen by its employees. This means that by April 2025, the Reed Foundation will have donated an incredible £520,000. The initiative is a celebration of Reed’s 65th year in business and its Founder, Sir Alec Reed’s 90th birthday.

Every week, a Reed employee is drawn randomly to nominate a charity of their choice to receive the incredible donation. This time around, it was Millie Yeoman, a Senior Executive Recruitment Consultant for Reed’s education division, based in Brighton.

Speaking about her reasons for nominating the charity, Millie said: “I wanted to pick a local charity where I knew the money would go a long way.

“Living near the coast, I know how important it is to protect our wildlife and environment. The Final Straw Foundation does great work in this area, not only for the benefit of those who live by the coast, but also for educating the next generation on why we need to protect our home.

“My brother is a huge advocate of The Final Straw Foundation, and his children regularly take part in beach cleans, while gaining a greater understanding of the impact we have on the ocean’s environment.”

The Final Straw Foundation works to promote the conservation, protection and improvement of our natural environment, by protecting coastlines, waterways and outdoor public spaces from litter and plastic pollution. A big part of their work includes raising public awareness of the negative environmental consequences of plastic pollution and single-use plastic.

Speaking about the donation, Bianca Carr, CEO of the Final Straw Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Reed Foundation for their generous funding, which will allow us to continue delivering our Wild Beach School programme over the coming year.

“This initiative is a core part of our environmental education outreach, helping to connect young people with nature and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. Through hands-on learning experiences on our beautiful coastline, students explore everything from tides and local wildlife to geology, pollution and environmental stewardship.

“The Reed Foundation’s donation is invaluable to our small but passionate charity, and it will make a lasting impact on the young minds we reach.”

With a background in education, working as a teacher for more than five years before becoming an education recruitment specialist at Reed, Millie wanted to make sure her donation went to helping children understand the importance of protecting our environment. She added: “Everything the Final Straw Foundation does is amazing, from keeping our harbours clean to encouraging people to reduce waste and plastic. Their work will have a lasting impact for generations to come, and I hope this donation makes it easier for them to keep doing the great work they do.”