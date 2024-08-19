The Royal Maritime Hotel and Hovertravel team up to bring more visitors to Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Maritime Hotel and Hovertravel have teamed up to bring even more value to customers traveling between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth with their brand new ‘Fly & Dine' promotion.

Guests staying at the Royal Maritime Hotel get 30% off Hovertravel tickets. And now Hovertravel customers coming from the Isle of Wight can purchase a combination ticket that includes travel across the Solent combined with an a la carte dining experience at The Royal Maritime Hotel.

For just £53.95 pp you can fly across the Solent, and then enjoy delicious food in Horatio's Restaurant. Horatio’s Restaurant is a brasserie-style restaurant that is open for breakfast and dinner daily. All food is cooked fresh on order and ingredients are sourced locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hovercraft travels over the water so you literally fly over the Solent in under 10 minutes. Traveling on the craft at 1.5 meters above the water and speeds up to 40 knots is an experience not to be missed. It’s the only scheduled passenger hovercraft in the world that operates all year round. For more details and how to book visit: