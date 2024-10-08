The Solent Cluster announces new Board Director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Lewis has been appointed to the Board of The Solent Cluster as a non-executive director. Jack is co-founder of two Solent-based SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), Ada Mode and Windscope, organisations committed to accelerating the route to net-zero through the development of cutting-edge digital technology.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of The Solent Cluster, said: "The Solent Cluster is a membership organisation committed to securing a lower carbon future which will bring jobs and economic prosperity to our region at the same time as making a major contribution to the UK's move to net zero.

"I'm delighted to welcome Jack to the Board at this exciting time to help drive and champion the decarbonisation of the region and the area’s long-term economic success. Jack brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, understanding, and commitment to leading and delivering lower carbon solutions and opportunities in cleaner energy technologies; and will be an invaluable voice from the SME community –an essential part of our local economy we need to support on their net zero journeys so that, collectively, we can achieve our decarbonisation ambitions".

Jack is already supporting The Solent Cluster through the nationally funded Solent Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan where Ada Mode is leading the modelling activity.

He is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer with a background in power station management, digital innovation, and plant optimisation. Jack managed the UK’s first commercial scale biogas plant and has led large-scale digital innovation and optimisation projects within the UK’s civil nuclear and offshore wind sectors, recently developing Sellafield’s AI strategy.

Jack said: "I am passionate about driving the region to economic prosperity through net-zero innovation. I've very much looking forward to joining The Solent Cluster Board and using my technical expertise and vision in the low carbon energy field to help drive the collaborative efforts needed to meet The Solent Cluster's decarbonisation ambitions and ensure our local communities' benefit".

Jack joins Board directors from organisations across the region, from industry, education and the public sector, reflecting The Solent Cluster's commitment to becoming a leading centre for lower carbon investment, growing the regional economy, protecting skilled jobs, and creating new employment opportunities in the technologies and industries of tomorrow.