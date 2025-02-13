The Solent Cluster launches landmark report on Industrial Decarbonisation

The Solent Cluster is proud to announce the release of the Solent Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan (LIDP) Transitioning Pathways report. This comprehensive study, the result of a year-long collaboration with industry and academic partners, delves into the pathways for decarbonising industry in the Solent region.

The report addresses key barriers and opportunities, models business actions, and examines public perceptions surrounding industrial decarbonisation. It is a testament to the collective effort and ambition of The Solent Cluster and its partners.

Stu Baker, Executive Director of The Solent Cluster, emphasised the significance of this initiative: “The transition to a lower carbon economy has the potential to drive local economic growth and skilled jobs in our local communities at the same time as benefitting the wider UK.

“As one of the largest industrial regions in the country, it is vital we decarbonise industry here and our collaborative work over the past year has shown both the challenge ahead of us, and the ambition we have to achieve this.

The Solent Cluster launches the Solent Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan (LIDP) Transitioning Pathways report.

“The LIDP report perfectly articulates the scale of the task ahead and the actions needed - notably around policy support, investment, local collaboration and skills development. It also highlights the enormous potential that exists in the Solent’s innovation and collaboration ecosystem, which could see the wider South of England become a leading area for low carbon investment”.

The report was unveiled at a prestigious networking event at Southampton Football Club, where delegates heard from a range of international and national speakers:

Jörgen Sandström from the World Economic Forum; Will Lochhead from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero; Will France from ERM; and Mark Sommerfeld from the Carbon Capture and Storage Association. The event also included an in-depth panel discussion with project partners.

The Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan project was funded through a successful bid to the Government's Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan competition, run in partnership with Innovate UK (IUK), with contributions from project partners. The Solent Local Industrial Decarbonisation Project has been supported by key partners: Ada Mode, ExxonMobil, SSE Energy Solutions, Veolia UK, GEO Specialty Chemicals, University of Southampton, Enoflex, and StandardAero. For more details and to read the full report, click here: https://www.thesolentcluster.com/resources/