The Spring Joins The Big Give Campaign to Empower Young People in Havant

The Spring, Havant’s arts and heritage centre, is excited to announce its participation in this year’s Big Give Campaign, running from 18th to 25th March. The initiative aims to double the impact of every donation, with all contributions going toward the new project ‘Open Up,’ which seeks to create life-changing opportunities for young people in the Havant Borough. The project will provide young people aged 14-18 with access to creative industries and experiences that could shape their futures.

‘Open Up’ is a collaboration between The Spring, Park Community School, and Music Fusion, designed to offer young people in the area the chance to explore careers in the creative industries. The project will offer free workshops, inspirational talks, and visits to cultural events, giving participants hands-on experience and the opportunity to connect with industry professionals.

Havant Borough is home to many talented young individuals, but not all have equal access to opportunities due to financial and social barriers. The ‘Open Up’ project seeks to address this by breaking down those barriers, providing free access to activities that will boost confidence, build skills, and increase career aspirations.

Through this initiative, young people will be empowered to shape their own experiences and futures. The programme will focus on raising aspirations by exposing participants to a wide range of creative roles and career pathways. By providing access to these experiences, ‘Open Up’ also aims to improve participants’ mental health and well-being, helping them develop resilience and confidence.

To bring this project to life, The Spring aims to raise £4,000 through the Big Give Campaign. Every donation made during the campaign week will be match-funded, making a £1 donation worth £2. The funds will be used to support workshops, speaker sessions, cultural trips, and travel expenses for participants.

Laura Woodward, Creative Director at The Spring, expressed her excitement about being part of the Big Give campaign: “We are thrilled to have the chance to raise funds for ‘Open Up’ and give young people in Havant the opportunity to explore the creative industries. This project will provide them with the tools, support, and inspiration they need to succeed, and we are grateful for any donations or support people can offer.”

To donate and help transform young lives through creativity, visit The Spring’s Big Give campaign page (https://bit.ly/43koJXa) between 18th and 25th March.