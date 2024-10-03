The Watercress Line partners with Treloar School for ‘Let Me In’ Accessibility Programme
During their visit, the students assessed accessibility features at the railway station and reviewed the design plans for the forthcoming First-Class Accessible Dining Carriage.
This collaboration gave Treloar students, who have direct experience with accessibility challenges, the opportunity to provide valuable feedback. The students evaluated station access points, facilities, and were able to experience and comment upon the layout of the new carriage, which is still in the design phase.
The Watercress Line carriage workshop team marked out the layout of the proposed dining carriage in masking tape on the floor of their workshop facilities at Ropley, Hampshire.
The students were given rare access behind the scenes to test the layout and give their comments and feedback to the team. Their insights will be crucial in refining the final design to ensure the carriage meets high accessibility standards.
“We are immensely grateful to Treloar School and its students for sharing their expertise with us,” said Rebecca Dalley, CEO at The Watercress Line Heritage Railway.
“Their feedback is invaluable, they were really fun and engaging to work with, and we look forward to incorporating their feedback to make The Watercress Line more inclusive for all.”
The students’ feedback is now under review, and The Watercress Line Heritage Railway is eager to implement the suggested improvements, both at the station and in the design of the First-Class Dining Carriage.
This partnership is part of the railway’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the heritage experience for all visitors, regardless of mobility needs.
