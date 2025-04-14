The Watercress Line’s stunning ‘200 Community Textile Timeline of Train Travel’ embarks on tour across Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Watercress Line in Hampshire is set to unveil its stunning ‘200 Community Textile Timeline of Train Travel’ – a vibrant celebration of 200 years of railway history depicted through the medium of textiles, sewing and embroidery – that will be touring libraries and venues across the county over the next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Railway 200 celebrations, The Watercress Line has collaborated with more than 100 talented individuals, including local artists, schools, and community groups to create the textile timeline which depicts the history of rail travel.

The unique artwork features a series of one-metre-tall panels, intricately designed and embroidered, capturing two centuries of railway heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants have been meeting monthly at The Watercress Line’s Ropley station in Hampshire and online, since May 2024. Each panel carries themes of innovation, nostalgia, and the enduring connection between railways and local communities.

The unique artwork captures two centuries of railway heritage.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said:

“We are incredibly proud of this inspiring project, which has brought together so many creative individuals in a shared celebration of our railway’s rich history.

“The textile timeline is a testament to the dedication and artistic talent of our community. We are delighted to take it on tour, giving even more people the opportunity to experience its beauty and significance first-hand.

“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed - your enthusiasm and creativity has made this project truly special. We can’t wait for the wider community to see your incredible work!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Watercress Line’s ‘200 Community Textile Timeline of Train Travel’.

The textile timeline is set to make stops at various locations across Hampshire, with updates available on The Watercress Line’s website and social media channels.

Phoenix Arts Centre: 27 March – 22 April

Portchester Library: 28 April – 27 May

Micheldever Station ‘Railway 200 Weekend’: 17 & 18 May

Light Box Gallery and Museum, Woking: 19 – 26 May

Gosport Discovery Centre: 29 May – 30 June

Alton Regency Day: 21 June

Hollycombe Steam Collection: 1 July – 31 July

Basingstoke Station: 1 – 29 August

Portsmouth Harbour Station Day: 4 August

Fareham Library: 2 – 27 September

Farnham Station Day: 8 October

Ringwood Library: 30 September – 27 October

Romsey Library: 1 November – 30 December

Hampshire Record Office: 6 January – 30 March 2026

Wickham Lane Centre: 31 March – 31 May 2026

Medstead Station: 1 June 2026 onwards

Find out more at The Watercress Line.