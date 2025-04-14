The Watercress Line’s stunning ‘200 Community Textile Timeline of Train Travel’ embarks on tour across Hampshire
As part of the Railway 200 celebrations, The Watercress Line has collaborated with more than 100 talented individuals, including local artists, schools, and community groups to create the textile timeline which depicts the history of rail travel.
The unique artwork features a series of one-metre-tall panels, intricately designed and embroidered, capturing two centuries of railway heritage.
Participants have been meeting monthly at The Watercress Line’s Ropley station in Hampshire and online, since May 2024. Each panel carries themes of innovation, nostalgia, and the enduring connection between railways and local communities.
Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said:
“We are incredibly proud of this inspiring project, which has brought together so many creative individuals in a shared celebration of our railway’s rich history.
“The textile timeline is a testament to the dedication and artistic talent of our community. We are delighted to take it on tour, giving even more people the opportunity to experience its beauty and significance first-hand.
“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed - your enthusiasm and creativity has made this project truly special. We can’t wait for the wider community to see your incredible work!”
The textile timeline is set to make stops at various locations across Hampshire, with updates available on The Watercress Line’s website and social media channels.
Phoenix Arts Centre: 27 March – 22 April
Portchester Library: 28 April – 27 May
Micheldever Station ‘Railway 200 Weekend’: 17 & 18 May
Light Box Gallery and Museum, Woking: 19 – 26 May
Gosport Discovery Centre: 29 May – 30 June
Alton Regency Day: 21 June
Hollycombe Steam Collection: 1 July – 31 July
Basingstoke Station: 1 – 29 August
Portsmouth Harbour Station Day: 4 August
Fareham Library: 2 – 27 September
Farnham Station Day: 8 October
Ringwood Library: 30 September – 27 October
Romsey Library: 1 November – 30 December
Hampshire Record Office: 6 January – 30 March 2026
Wickham Lane Centre: 31 March – 31 May 2026
Medstead Station: 1 June 2026 onwards
Find out more at The Watercress Line.