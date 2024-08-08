The world’s largest contemporary choir returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

3000 Rock Choir Members will perform over 23 nights at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, giving the general public an opportunity to experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by award-winning national phenomenon Rock Choir.

Rock Choir Members from Fareham, Chandlers Ford, Hedge End, Portsmouth and Winchester, led by their talented Rock Choir Leader Jan Moll, delivered the performance of a life time, when they travelled 500 miles to Edinburgh this week to perform at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More than 40 choirs from up and down the country are returning to the internationally-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with performances across the month of August at Space Triplex over 23 nights! What’s more, public demand for Rock Choir at the festival has been so strong over the past few years that Rock Choir has received 3 Sell Out Laurels from the Fringe Society.

Each choir comprises of 60 singers who will perform a 45-minute set. Two different shows and choirs are featured every night to ensure that as many as possible have this unique opportunity to perform in front of a packed audience.

Audiences will experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by the original and pioneering contemporary choir of the UK. Songs will include pop and rock songs from the decades and from the current chart. From Guns’n’Roses to Whitney Houston. This will be a series of feel-good and energetic concerts with Rock Choir performing popular upbeat and emotional hit songs, promising the audience an exhilarating experience.

Rock Choir was the first contemporary choir of its kind offering an accessible and inclusive experience for amateur singers and has now become a household name. With over 33,000 members in over 400 local communities, it offers an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, with its uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit being a huge part of attraction. At an individual level, it helps improve people's well-being by building their self-confidence and self-esteem.