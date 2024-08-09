Third-Generation Jeweller Lucas Catherall Opens New Business in the South

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Continuing a Proud Family Legacy, Catherall Brings Expertise and Passion to New Jewellery Venture.

Lucas Catherall, a third-generation jeweller, has recently made a bold move to establish his own jewellery business in the South 'L.Catheralls Fine Jewellery & Watches', following in the footsteps of his family's long-standing tradition. Hailing from a family that has been in the jewellery trade for over 70 years, Lucas brings a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to his new venture, which promises to offer exquisite craftsmanship and personalised service.

Growing up in his family's jewellery shop up North, Lucas was immersed in the world of fine jewellery from a young age. His earliest memories include watching his father expertly polish and repair precious pieces, while young Lucas eagerly learned the ropes. "I remember searching the shop floor for loose diamonds," Lucas recalls with a smile. "I’d ask my dad for a pound whenever I found one—I think that was my first taste of earning through jewellery!"

His childhood experiences nurtured a deep love for the craft, particularly for diamonds, which eventually led Lucas to pursue a formal education. After graduating from university, Lucas decided to step out on his own and build something unique in the South, away from the established family business.

Lucas’s new venture offers a full spectrum of jewellery services, including bespoke designs, diamond engagement rings, repairs, valuations, and even pre-owned luxury Rolex watches. His approach combines the traditional techniques he learned from his family with modern trends and styles, catering to a diverse clientele seeking both timeless classics and contemporary designs.

"I wanted to create something that was entirely mine," Lucas explains. "Moving down South was a strategic decision to expand our reach and build a new client base while continuing the family legacy of quality and trust."

The decision to branch out independently was not without its challenges, but Lucas is driven by a desire to offer something distinct. He aims to make his mark by focusing on exceptional customer service, quality craftsmanship, and creating unique, custom pieces that tell a story.

Lucas's journey from his family's shop up North to his new venture down South is a testament to his passion for the craft and his dedication to preserving his family's legacy while also making his own mark in the industry. His new business is poised to become a cornerstone of the local jewellery market, bringing the skill and tradition of a seasoned jeweller to a new audience.

Whether you’re looking for a custom engagement ring, a valuation of a cherished heirloom, or the perfect luxury watch, Lucas Catherall’s new business is set to become a go-to destination for discerning customers in the South.

You can make an appointment to visit Lucas Catherall today at his prestigious new location in Stansted House, Rowland's Castle, PO9 6DX. Contact him via email at [email protected] or call him on 07495 922643.