This New Homes Week: Hampshire couple’s dream move to Hayling Island a reality thanks to part-exchange

This New Homes Week (3rd – 9th February 2025), a Hayling Island couple are singing the praises of a local housebuilder after they made a fresh start in the New Year in their dream home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Williams and Caroline Roberts had set their hearts on relocating from their two-bed house in Arborfield, near Reading, to Hayling Island. Their property was on the market but hadn’t attracted any offers when the couple found their dream home on Barratt’s new Pebble Walk development. “We were visiting the island and saw a sign saying ‘new houses for sale’,” said Andrew. “And that was it. We discovered Pebble Walk and knew we wanted to live there.”

After looking around the various show homes, Andrew and Caroline found their perfect home – a four-bed detached Kingsley house, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, backing onto a disused railway line and just 15 minutes’ walk from the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no progress on their own house sale, however, the couple, both in their mid-40s, didn’t think they would be able to make the move happen. However, that’s when the Sales Advisor at Pebble Walk, Natalie Grady, suggested a part-exchange deal. “Thank goodness she did,” said Andrew, “because it made all the difference.”

Andrew and Caroline are settling in to their new home at Pebble Walk, Hayling Island

Within just eight weeks of sealing the deal, Andrew and Caroline moved into their new home. “Barratt suggested a solicitor and financial advisor for us and did everything they could to get us in before Christmas. It took all the stress away,” said Caroline.

“They sent surveyors to our house twice, and three local estate agents to value the property. We were happy with the price we achieved because it got us moving. We can’t praise Natalie enough – she helped us fulfil our dreams.” Barratt also paid the estate agent’s fees and gave the couple a deposit contribution.

As well as relocating to one of their favourite places, Andrew and Caroline have achieved a lifestyle upgrade too. “We still can’t believe it,” said Caroline. “It’s like waking up in a posh hotel every day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We both went to university in Chichester and have friends and family locally, so we’re not strangers to the area. And we wanted to live by the sea. My brother and sister moved to the Dorset coast some time ago and I had always wanted to move to the south coast too. It’s amazing.”

Andrew and Caroline love their new home on Hayling

The couple also have a dog, Jumble – a rescue Jack Russell who’s completely blind. “One of the reasons this house appealed so much is that we have an enclosed garden that he can run around in,” said Andrew.

They are also impressed by Barratt’s commitment to the environment. “Our home is also very eco-friendly. As well as having low emissions, it came with solar panels and an EV charging point for no extra cost. It’s nice to know we are doing our bit for the environment.”

The location is perfect for the couple. As well as reconnecting with old friends from nearby Chichester, they’re planning more visits to the Isle of Wight, with the ferry terminal just half an hour away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a recent visit, my father mentioned he had been to Hayling Island in the 1950s and remembered a train ride on the railway that ran on the land behind our house,” said Andrew. “Now, the old goods building has been turned into the Station Theatre, just next door to Pebble Walk, and we’ve seen nearly every production they’ve put on.”

Andrew, Caroline and Jumble are settling in comfortably. “It feels like we’ve lived here forever, yet there’s still so much to discover,” said Andrew. “We can’t wait for summer. I’m thinking of getting a paddleboard and we’re going to get some bikes now that we have somewhere to store them. There’s also Pebble Walk’s very own nature reserve on their doorstep: “We’ll definitely be doing some bird-spotting.”