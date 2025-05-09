Thousands flock to 'best ever' Portsmouth Comic Con

The hugely successful weekend celebrated all things comic, film, TV and pop culture related in an event that was packed full of displays, workshops, panels, interactive fun and immersive experiences.

For Star Wars fans there was nowhere else to be on Sunday, also known as May the Fourth be with you, with the Con’s biggest ever Star Wars experience, which spread across the city’s iconic venue complete with replica props and scene set-ups including speeders, droids and even a Cantina!

Aficionados of the cult series Star Trek could explore a full replica of the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, while other zones throughout the venue were dedicated to Jurassic Park, complete with a Jeep and giant dinosaur; Doctor Who with a Tardis and Daleks; and Ghostbusters with a Stay-Puft and Ecto-1. Back to the Future fans were also able to get up close to one of the UK’s limited remaining DeLoreans.

For fantasy literature lovers, a new ‘Court of Fantasy & Fae’ experience offered an immersive trip into the world of Romantasy books complete with panel discussions with authors, court dancing workshops, photo opportunities and more.

Celebrity guests of the screen were in attendance, including Red Dwarf actors Chris Barrie and Norman Lovett, and writer Doug Naylor; Harry Potter actor Guy Henry; Star Wars puppeteer Brian Herring; voice actors Kate Harbour and Marc Silk; and more besides. Visitors also had the chance to meet some of the most renowned creators from behind the scenes of the comic and film industry, and delve into the workings of the fandoms through a fascinating range of panels.

Interactive fun and activities could be found across all five floors of Portsmouth Guildhall and the Guildhall Square, including board gaming, retro arcade gaming, a Doodle Planet, Pokemon League, Dungeons & Dragons, character meet and greets and more, plus live music from The Ogretones to finish up Saturday’s activities, along with a huge range of merchandise and collectables.

For many the highlight of the weekend was, as always, the colourful cosplay parades which showcase the talent and creativity of the many visitors who craft and attend in their own costumes, creating the sense of community and atmosphere that is unique to the largest family-friendly Comic Con of its kind.

Portsmouth Comic Con, produced and managed by The Guildhall Trust, is just one of the inspirational events in the charity’s portfolio which engages a wide and diverse demographic, enabling people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with culture.

Nick Coles, Event Director, said “Every year we challenge ourselves to make Portsmouth Comic Con even better than it was the year before and introduce new and exciting experiences to make sure there is always something surprising and different that people can enjoy.

“We thank all of our partners, some of whom work with us all year round, to make the event what it is. Most importantly, we thank all of our visitors who create such a warm and magical atmosphere that makes Portsmouth Comic Con one of the most special in the country! Next year we are back on 2nd and 3rd May and the challenge is on to make 2026’s event even more amazing!”

Visitors to Portsmouth Comic Con 2025 were full of praise for the event on social media:

“Thank you so much for the best weekend ever!” “We cannot thank you enough for such an amazing first Comic Con. It definitely won’t be our last!” “I’m glad little old Portsmouth is managing to put on a really good show year after year!” “Amazing weekend! Our 12-year-old and us loved it and my dad at his first Comic Con, aged 68, also loved it!” “An incredible experience once again!”

Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics will return to Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd May 2026. Limited Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now at www.portsmouthcomiccon.com

