Three generations go to Uganda, transforming lives by the gift of wheelchairs

It is a mission for the Wheels for the World project which provides life-changing wheelchairs to disabled people who otherwise have no access to them – restoring dignity, independence, and hope.

The family of volunteers will be working alongside a team of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, mechanics, pastoral team, and administrators later this September. Together, they will select and fit refurbished wheelchairs for children and adults in desperate need.

It is Caleb’s first trip, taking the role of blogger and photographer; where for grandfather Neil, it’s one of seven trips he’s made with charity Through the Roof, as a volunteer mechanic. Mum/daughter Carol, who is on the staff team of the charity, is the Team Leader for this trip. She is excited to return to Africa on the pastoral team for her fifth mission, Carol shares:

“I get the best job, chatting to the disabled people given wheelchairs and telling them they are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made by God’ (Psalm 139). Often they do not know that. They are normally left at home, not going out to work or school. They arrive crawling or carried; a wheelchair brings them freedom.”

Globally, over 100 million people need a wheelchair but do not have one – with over 90% living in Africa or Asia. In contrast, thousands of wheelchairs in the UK end up in landfill each year. Through the Roof refurbishes these chairs and ships them to countries where they can make an immediate, life-changing difference.

For many in Uganda, the cost of a wheelchair is far beyond reach. Without one, people may be forced to crawl on the ground or be carried everywhere. The gift of a wheelchair opens doors – to education, employment, and full inclusion in community life.

On the last Wheels for the World trip to Jinja, the team met Winnie, a teenager with cerebral palsy who had never moved independently. Her new, customised wheelchair gave her posture support, comfort, and – for the first time – freedom to explore on her own. As she tried her chair for the first time, the crowd erupted into applause and she beamed with joy.

Alongside the chair, she was given a Bible in her own language and prayed for, as the team encouraged her to know her value and God’s love.

Tim Wood, CEO of Through the Roof, said: “Our Wheels for the World project transforms the lives, physically and spiritually, of 800 disabled people every year. We’ve got a great community here, and we’d love for more people to join us in transforming lives.”

Through the Roof invites supporters to help by donating, volunteering, or spreading the word. The charity will share updates from September’s Jinja mission on social media @TTRChangesLives.

For more information, visit www.throughtheroof.org

1 . Contributed Carol Dyer in Uganda distributing Wheelchairs Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed 18 year old Caleb raising funds at a Car Wash fundraiser for the trip Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Jinja Team from our last trip in 2022 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Neil Salter (otherwise known as Grandad) entertaining with Henry the Macaw! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales