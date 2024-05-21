Time is running out to share your views about future transport needs in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport for the South East (TfSE), the Sub-national Transport Body for the south east of England, is reminding people that time is running out to take part in their ‘Your Voices’ survey about future transport needs in Portsmouth.

With the closing date of Sunday, 2 June 2024 looming, TfSE is keen to hear from as many people as possible to ensure all views are heard.

The online survey asks questions about transport-related issues such as accessibility and affordability. Other questions cover issues such as congestion, noise pollution, air quality, road safety, public transport, personal safety, and walking and cycling.

The ‘Your Voices’ survey can be found online at tfse.org.uk

TfSE - Your Voices transport survey