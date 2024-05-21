Time is running out to share your views about future transport needs in Portsmouth
With the closing date of Sunday, 2 June 2024 looming, TfSE is keen to hear from as many people as possible to ensure all views are heard.
The online survey asks questions about transport-related issues such as accessibility and affordability. Other questions cover issues such as congestion, noise pollution, air quality, road safety, public transport, personal safety, and walking and cycling.
The ‘Your Voices’ survey can be found online at tfse.org.uk
A podcast outlining why TfSE needs to hear from people across the south east and how their views will help shape future work can be listened to online at tfse.org.uk It is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify by searching for ‘The TfSE Podcast.’