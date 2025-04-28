Tom’s Marathon effort is a flying start for fundraising target

By Neil Fowler
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:36 BST
Months of gruelling training for the Hawk Conservancy Trust’s Tom Morath have seen him get the bird of prey charity’s fundraising target off to a flying start as he crossed the finish line of yesterday’s London marathon.

Tom was running to raise money for the Hampshire-based charity’s work conserving Kestrels in Britain. His 26.2 mile journey (plus many more miles in training) was the first of many sponsored activities being undertaken by team members this year as they aim for the combined target of £60,000.

“This was something I’d never thought I’d ever do or be able to do”, said Tom. “The run was hard, brilliant, fun, emotional and exhausting. I’m so grateful to all who have supported me, every penny raised will aid the work of the Hawk Conservancy Trust, with Kestrels in particular – birds I have grown-up admiring and now have the privilege to work with every day in my role as Deputy Head of Living Collection at the Trust.”

Kestrels are a species in decline in the UK for reasons not wholly understood, so the funds raised are a great boost in helping further the Trust’s research, enabling it to identify practical solutions to help combat complex factors. These could include loss of habitat, decreasing prey populations, agricultural chemicals and a lack of suitable nesting sites.

A Kestrel family in a nest box.A Kestrel family in a nest box.
A Kestrel family in a nest box.

About 450 nest boxes for Kestrels have already been installed by The Hawk Conservancy Trust as part of its Raptor Next Box Project which helps several bird of prey species, more details of which can be found online at www.hawk-conservancy.org

The Trust’s website and social media channels are also the places to watch for updates on upcoming fundraising feats from other members of the team and there is still time to make a donations for Tom’s marathon effort via www.justgiving.com/campaign/stopping-the-kestrel-decline

Alternatively, if you’d like a thrilling day out in return for supporting the cause, the Trust’s visitor centre near Andover in Hampshire offers multiple world-class flying displays and fascinating insights into birds of prey every day. Tickets can be booked online at: www.hawk-conservancy.org

