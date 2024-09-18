Top weekend had by motoring enthusiasts at Beaulieu’s International Autojumble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September, 23,500 motoring enthusiasts travelled from across the country and overseas to enjoy the endless motoring and vintage buys at Beaulieu International Autojumble.

With packed stands, lovely weather and a lively and welcoming atmosphere, showgoers left the weekend with a smile on their face and a boot full of bargains!

The sun-soaked fields were bursting with shopping opportunities from motoring spares, books and automobilia to vintage clothes, signs and paraphernalia. A superb selection of motors were on sale in the Automart while stunning classic vehicles went under the hammer in the Bonhams | Cars auction. The event saw old friends reconnecting, negotiating deals and getting stuck into the festivities.

Beaulieu International Autojumble

Renowned custom car builder Andy Saunders was among those enjoying the big automotive weekend, showcasing two of his unique creations, Tetanus and Angelina Icon. Showgoers could closely admire the custom 1937 Cord 812 Westchester sedan and 1953 Anglia ‘rat rod’ whilst chatting to Andy about his latest projects. Visitors also had the opportunity to purchase his autobiography, The Automotive Alchemist.

Expert metalworker Dominic Chinea from BBC’s The Repair Shop was also making the most of the autojumble’s offerings. The skilled craftsman was tracking down items for his various workshop projects. Keep an eye on his YouTube channel to see what he got up to.

Also in attendance was Molly Bridge, presenter of Bridge Classic Cars and all-round vintage and classic car guru, who was making the most of the automotive possibilities. You can read their full review of the show here.

Year on year, the Best Stand Award is awarded to the stallholders whose stand captures the essence of the show. This year’s winners were father-daughter duo Alan and Sara. Alan has been attending the International Autojumble as an exhibitor for fifty three years.

Visitors entering the International Autojumble

Sara said: “If you’re thinking about exhibiting, I fully recommend it, it’s so much fun. You never know what you’re going to find, who you’re going to meet or what you’ll end up talking to them about.”

Alan and Sara were presented their award by Lord and Lady Montagu and Matt from Practical Classics. Lolly Lee, who provides the trophy for the Best Stand Award, does so in honour of her late father and avid autojumbler, Terry Lee. This was an appropriate tribute, especially with the award being shared by a father and daughter.

Matt said: “We were just so blown away at how you’d curated the stand, there’s not an inch left to spare! You’ve got a variety of things, everything from a clarinet to a carburetor and even the 1000hp sunbeam on the stand, so we thought it epitomised the spirit of Beaulieu!”

At the Bonhams | Cars auction, a diverse range of collectors' cars and automobilia were up for auction from a 1926 Sunbeam 3.0-Litre Super Sports Tourer to a 1955 Jaguar XK140 Drophead Coupé, a 1937 Bentley 4¼-Litre Tourer to a 1907 Wolseley-Siddeley 4-Cylinder 30HP Type B and much more. Access to the automobilia and motor auctions was available to those who purchased a catalogue, however all event-goers were able to admire some of the classic vehicles on display in the Arena.

Sunday also brought the added excitement of Trunk Traders, where amateur jumblers displayed their wares from the boot of their car. Among the hidden treasures and brilliant bargains were steering wheels, seats, lights and badges as well as engine parts, body panels, books, model cars and more.

Show media partner Practical Classics magazine were back with their workshop-themed stand, chatting to visitors about their latest automotive projects. Morgan Sports Car Club were also back with another stunning display of their members’ vehicles. Meanwhile, Cyclekarts Great Britain Club showcased a small selection of cyclekarts, from a Bugatti T37A #50 to a Frazer Nash Norris Special, on the Saturday of the show.

Beaulieu’s Spring and International Autojumbles will return in 2025, with provisional dates set as 17th and 18th May for Spring Autojumble and 6th and 7th September for International Autojumble. In the meantime, Simply BMW will be taking place on 22nd September, swiftly followed by Simply British on 29th September and Simply Smart will be rounding up Beaulieu’s 2024 events season on 10th November. Visit beaulieu.co.uk/events/ for more information and to see our full list of events.