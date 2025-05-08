Trailblazing Portsmouth activist nominated for Role Model Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A powerful voice for inclusivity and feminism has received national recognition with a nomination for the prestigious Role Model Award at The National Diversity Awards 2025.

Known for her unwavering advocacy, Steph Richards has consistently championed feminist values while challenging stereotypes surrounding the transgender community.

What makes this nomination particularly significant is that the Role Model Award is not an LGBT-specific accolade. This distinction underscores a broader societal acknowledgement of the positive contributions transgender individuals make beyond the confines of identity-based categories.

Steph’s journey into activism follows more than two decades of service as a consultant, researcher and campaigner for two charities focused on pregnancy and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS.) Since her retirement from that field seven years ago, she has dedicated herself full-time to human rights, advocating tirelessly for both women and the trans community.

Steph Richards

From May 2021 to May 2022, Steph led a powerful online campaign titled #EveryThreeDays, highlighting the tragic reality of violence against women and girls (VAWG) by researching and publishing the stories of 125 women killed by men. Her work not only drew public attention to the crisis but also brought solace to victims' families by ensuring their loved ones were remembered.

In 2019, Steph founded Steph's Place, an online platform that rebranded as Translucent.Org.UK in 2022. As its CEO, she has built the organisation into a respected voice for the trans community, regularly meeting with government ministers and providing briefing notes to influence policy and promote equality. Her activism extends beyond the trans rights movement.

She has volunteered with Endometriosis South Coast, where she held several key positions including CEO, Head of Operations, and Parliamentary Engagement Officer. Her advocacy for better women's health care continues through her role as co-founder of the Women's Action Network Portsmouth, where she campaigns for women's health hubs, supports WASPI women, and champions the No Births Behind Bars movement.

Steph is also a team member of Engendering Change, an organisation promoting mental health, diversity, and inclusion. From 2020 to 2023, she served as the elected Women's Officer for Portsmouth Labour Party, during which time she was honoured with an Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Award in 2023. More recently, she has taken an active role in the Stand Up to Racism campaign, speaking out against the far right and raising awareness of global threats to equality.

Steph sees her activism bridging the gap between feminist and transgender communities in a variety of ways. Steph explains, “There are many different brands of feminism, and the vast majority are trans inclusive. Organisations like the WI, which have nearly 200,00 members, are trans inclusive, as is the Fawcett Society, an organisation with which I am active.

"To the best of my knowledge, only one branch of feminism is trans hostile, and they tend to have members who are of a certain demographic. Looking back over the last century, different waves of feminism have always faced internal battles. Intersectional feminists like myself strive for equality for all, ensuring no one is left behind.”

For Steph, winning this award would be more than a personal milestone. She says, “Ultimately, this award is about promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion: it’s not about being trans- there is a separate LGBTQ category for that. In my case, the person who nominated me cites my activism advocating for Women’s Health Hubs, promoting endometriosis awareness, and being active in the Stand Up To Racism Campaign.

"I am an Intersectional Feminist and was the Women’s Officer at Portsmouth Labour Party for three years, where I believe I did a decent job. As far as I know, no trans woman has ever won this award, so that would be a first.”

More information on The National Diversity Awards can be found here: https://www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/about/