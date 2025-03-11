Transformation ahead for The Sailmaker: Gosport pub set for renovation

The Sailmaker closed its doors on March 3 and will reopen with a brand-new look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This transformation represents a significant investment of over £288k, revitalising the well-loved community pub with exciting improvements.

Upon reopening, Marston’s Two Door Pub: The Sailmaker will feature two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around the needs of families. A central partition will create these separate spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof and providing a place for everyone to feel they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals can enjoy a pint, a delicious meal or celebrate special moments in the heart of their community. For sports fans, the pub will boast 4k big screens showing Sky Sports, a new addition to the pub, and TNT, where guests can enjoy all the latest fixtures. The new bar area will also include a pool table and darts board.

Family Lounge area

Located within Gosport Leisure Park, The Sailmaker is perfectly situated for guests to enjoy a day out spending quality time with family and friends, whether stopping by for a meal or drink before or after a stroll around the nearby shops.

Guests can take advantage of tempting offers like ‘2 cocktails from £11’ every day of the week, or daily offers such as a ‘steak and a drink for £14.75’ every Thursday.

The Sailmaker will continue to serve its popular carvery in the newly refurbished restaurant area - including succulent slow-cooked meats and vegetarian options, all served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding, unlimited seasonal veg, crispy roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy and sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Richard Buck said: “The renovation will provide the perfect environment for our community to gather and enjoy great food, drinks, and company, no matter the occasion! We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and share the exciting updates we’ve made. Whether you're popping in for a pint, sharing a family meal, or celebrating a special moment, The Sailmaker will be the ideal place to enjoy time with family and friends.”

Sports bar sketch

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.

The Sailmaker will reopen on March 27. For more information, visit their website.