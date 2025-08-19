Transforming Lives Through Slimming World on Referral

Transforming lives

At our Portchester Slimming World group, we’ve been celebrating some incredible success stories recently. Among just 20 new members who joined us through the Slimming World on Referral programme, each has achieved an average weight loss of 10% or more of their body weight. This is a fantastic milestone—not just in numbers on the scales, but in improved health, confidence, and wellbeing.

Losing just 10% of your body weight has huge health benefits, even before reaching your ultimate target. Some of the key advantages, backed by research and NHS guidance are

1. Lowers risk of type 2 diabetes

Can even help prevent diabetes in those at risk.

2. Reduces blood pressure

3. Improves cholesterol and heart health

Reduces strain on the heart, lowering the risk of heart disease.

4. Eases joint pain and mobility issues

Less pressure on knees, hips, and back. It can improve mobility, reduce arthritis pain, and increase overall activity levels.

5. Improves sleep and reduces risk of sleep apnoea

6. Boosts energy levels

Carrying less weight means your body works more efficiently.

7. Enhances mental wellbeing. Many people report feeling more confident, less anxious, and more positive.

A sense of achievement helps motivation for further progress.

8. Reduces risk of certain cancers

Especially cancers linked to obesity, such as breast, bowel, and endometrial cancer.

The Slimming World on Referral scheme offers people the chance to attend group with the full support of their GP or healthcare professional, giving them the tools and encouragement to make lasting lifestyle changes. Week by week, our members are proving that with the right support, slimming down is achievable and sustainable.

If you’d like to find out more about joining our friendly group here in Portchester, please contact Carole on 07776 005221.

To check if you qualify for a GP referral, speak to your GP or visit www.Gloji.co.uk for more information.

Together, we’re making positive changes—one step, one meal, and one week at a time.