Tudor Sailing Club represents watersports at Leading Women in Sport Conference

Tudor Sailing Club proudly flew the flag for sailing at the Leading Women in Sport Conference held at Portsmouth Football Club on Friday 19th September.

Organised by Stephen Morgan MP, Jackie Rainford, and Sam McGrath, the event brought together a wide range of local sports organisations to explore how more women and girls can be encouraged to get active and stay involved in sport.

Tudor SC was not only the only sailing club present, but also played a key role as a sponsor, contributing towards the lunch and refreshments enjoyed by attendees. The club’s banner took pride of place by the coffee station, helping to raise the profile of sailing in Portsmouth among a network of organisations with women’s sport at their heart.

Representing the club were Hannah Barnes, Women on Water (WoW) Co-ordinator, and Yvonne Adams, Rowing Captain. Both took part in discussions, workshops, and practical sessions throughout the day, contributing Tudor SC’s perspective on opening up sailing to women and girls of all ages and abilities.

Attendees at the Leading Women in Sports Conference

The conference agenda included expert insights from Dr Cat Phipps (University of Portsmouth) and Olympian Katy Sexton MBE, alongside updates on community initiatives and the forthcoming This Pompey Girl Can (title to be updated) campaign. Group work focused on breaking down barriers to participation, with ideas later presented directly to Stephen Morgan MP.

Speaking afterwards, Hannah said: “It was fantastic to see so many sports represented, and to make sure sailing had a voice in those conversations. Tudor Sailing Club is committed to creating more opportunities for women to get out on the water, and events like this really help us share ideas and build connections.”

The event was described by attendees as inspiring and action-driven, with clear momentum to support women in sport across the city. Tudor Sailing Club hopes to build on the ideas shared and will be discussing next steps with its executive committee in the coming weeks.

Interested in giving sailing / rowing / kayaking / Stand Up Paddle Boarding a try?

