Twice as nice! Cotton-top tamarin twins born at Marwell Zoo just in time for National Siblings Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a case of twice as nice – or maybe double trouble – at Marwell Zoo, where twin baby cotton-top tamarins have arrived just in time for National Siblings Day (Thursday April 10th).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The twosome, born to mum Gurt and dad Mico on April 3, bring the group – known as a troop – of the highly endangered primates at Marwell to seven.

This is the third time Gurt and Mico have become proud parents, having previously produced siblings Pubert, Pugsley and Fester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a real family affair as cotton-top tamarins, named after the distinctive tufts of hair on their heads, co-operatively care for their offspring, with all group members helping out and taking turns to carry the infants on their backs and tummy areas.

Tamarin twins

Eleanor Done, Primates and Small Mammals Keeper at Marwell, said: “It’s a really nice coincidence that these two new arrivals have been born just ahead of National Siblings Day. Cotton top-tamarins are a callitrichid, a family of neo-tropical primates, and it’s quite common for callitrichids to give birth to twins rather than a single offspring, so it’s very appropriate timing!

“Our cotton-top tamarins are a strong family unit and they are all working well together. Unfortunately, this species is critically endangered mainly due to deforestation, habitat destruction and the illegal pet trade in their native Colombia, so the fact that Marwell has successfully bred the species for a third time is really important, helping to maintain genetic diversity in the European ex situ population.

“The new pair are already making themselves at home, and can be found keeping warm in basking spots at the top of their habitat, foraging in the choisya bush, a type of Mexican orange blossom for insects and nectar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They often have little yellow noses from pollen because they're sticking their faces in the centre of the blossoms to drink nectar!”

Keepers at Marwell take a hands-off approach to caring for their animals unless veterinary intervention is required, so it may be some time before the duo’s sexes are confirmed.

In keeping with their siblings, the pair will be named after characters from The Addams Family and Marwell will be inviting the public to help choose their names in an upcoming vote on their social media channels.

It is thought that fewer than 2,000 cotton-top tamarins are left in the wild, with numbers still falling. In Europe, breeding of the species is co-ordinated by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) Ex situ Programme (EEPs), to ensure genetic diversity and build healthy populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new twins can be spotted during the Easter holidays, as Marwell invites guests on an exciting journey Around the World in 80 Species for a vibrant celebration of wildlife and culture.

Running until Easter Monday (April 21st), the event lets families travel the world without leaving Hampshire, discovering animals from across the continents, while enjoying engaging Adventure Storytelling experiences and live entertainment along the way.

Children can pick up a Marwell Explorer Passport and set off on an exciting adventure trail, collecting animal rubbings along the way to earn a limited-edition Explorer badge as a reward for completing the expedition.

For those eager to learn more, the Science and Learning Centre will showcase Marwell’s vital conservation projects worldwide, offering insight into how the zoo is working to protect endangered species such as snow leopard and the Grévy's zebra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By visiting Marwell, you are contributing to the vital conservation projects here in the United Kingdom and across the globe.

Book your tickets online now to save and find more information at www.marwell.org.uk.